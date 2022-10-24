Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
smcvt.edu
For Lisa Lagerquist, international recruiting job enriches College, her own life
As the Director of Admissions Systems and International Enrollment, Lisa Lagerquist can’t ask for more variety in her job. From sitting behind her desk, working with admission data, to getting lost on safari in a station wagon in Kenya, Lagerquist has seemingly seen it all. While on campus, Lagerquist...
Addison Independent
Editorial: Saying ‘amen’ to a con
The venue spoke volumes. An evangelical church opened its door to a hell-and-brimstone charismatic preacher who scolded his flock with visions of ruin and damnation unless they rose up against the doubters and championed resurrection. The preacher was nationally known election-denier David Clements. The venue was the Valley Bible Church in East Middlebury last Wednesday, Oct. 19, as 35 mostly older, true believers sat in the pews eager to hear a conspiratorial message that urged them to revolt against today’s voting system.
mynbc5.com
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont
The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, sitting vacant and fenced off in downtown Burlington, could be razed and developed if the church gets its way. But those who want to save the building claim historic status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral.
willistonobserver.com
Town Cobbler calls it a career
A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter
“It was sort of the gathering place in town,” Rumley’s daughter Kelsey recalled of the Montpelier tavern. “Initially, they wanted it to be a fancier place, but it just became the watering hole for everyone.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter.
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
Addison Independent
Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police
Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
WCAX
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Monday fast-tracked $2.5 million in funding to deal with PCBs in schools, part of the state’s first-in-the-nation effort to identify and remediate the toxic chemical. Burlington High School was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination. It sparked a statewide conversation...
vermontbiz.com
Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol
20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
Medisca to Open New Plattsburgh, NY Facility Exceeding Rigorous Quality and Employee Safety Standards
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Medisca, a global company offering pharmaceutical compounding products and services, mixing technology, manufacturing, education services and more, announces plans to lease a standalone 60,000 square foot building to consolidate repackaging and distribution operations in Plattsburgh, NY under one roof. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005136/en/ Architectural visualization of the new facility being built for Medisca in Plattsburgh, New York. (Photo: Business Wire)
WCAX
Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
Youths Get Hands-On Experience With Death at Shelburne’s New Village Farm
Chicken slaughter features vividly among Michaela Ryan's earliest memories. The founder-owner of New Village Farm in Shelburne grew up on a farm in southern Québec. She was 3 years old when her father killed a meat bird, and it escaped his grasp to become the proverbial chicken running around with its head cut off.
John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign
The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
Burlington's Battery Street Jeans a Lifeline for Those Who Need Free Clothes
Every week at Burlington thrift shop Battery Street Jeans, owner Stu Sporko gives away more than 1,000 articles of clothing. The items are placed outside the College Street store in a big wooden bin, new on the sidewalk this week. The container replaces a set of plastic receptacles. "Everything I...
Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday. "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
adirondackalmanack.com
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu
After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
