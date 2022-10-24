Center for Lifelong Learning offers educational opportunities for adults

The Center for Lifelong Learning at USC Aiken offers educational opportunities for primarily older adults that include courses in such subjects as local history, computers, music, travel, golf and gardening.

David Tavernier spoke about the center’s history and provided other information during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Oct. 24 at Newberry Hall.

In 1989, Dr. Robert Alexander, then USCA’s chancellor, “tasked his staff to present a plan by which USC Aiken could service a rapidly growing population of older persons within the university’s service area,” said Tavernier, who is the center’s current president.

The Academy for Lifelong Learning made its debut in January 1990.

Dr. Earl Kaufman was the academy’s first director and continued in that role until his death nine months later.

In 2020, the Academy of Lifelong Learning and the McGrath Computer Learning Center at USCA were merged to create the Center for Lifelong Learning, or CLL.

“CLL, in addition to attracting returning students, each semester has gained traction with new residents, mainly intellectually-oriented retirees who are pleased to learn about a program offered especially for them,” Tavernier said. “Additionally, the program continues to add to its faculty from an ever-growing pool of individuals with expertise in many fields of study.”

A number of active professors at USCA teach the courses along with instructors drawn from the community.

Course fees are based on the number of course hours.

In addition, there is a $35 registration fee.

For more information, call 803-641-3741 or visit aikenlearning.org.