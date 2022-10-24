ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Free Press

Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch￼

Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry leaders and hi-viz-clad apprentice tradespeople, the governor’s press conference focused on his administration’s decision to...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Who owns the most water rights in Montana?

Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

The Zinke, Tranel (and Lamb) show

At the beginning of his political career, Ryan Zinke was a Prius-driving state senator from Whitefish with a moderate Republican persona who courted support from conservationists and voted against an anti-abortion measure in the Montana Legislature. Part of Zinke’s image as a former Navy SEAL was his willingness to forge an independent political identity resistant to outside pressure, either from Democrats or his own party’s right flank.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing

As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differences. When the Governor asked us to join a task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we could have said no. We could have let our disagreement on other issues get in the way. […] The post Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.5 KISSFM

People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue

Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
IDAHO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana land board acquires large property for public use

(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican

Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

