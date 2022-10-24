Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch￼
Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry leaders and hi-viz-clad apprentice tradespeople, the governor’s press conference focused on his administration’s decision to...
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
mtpr.org
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
The Zinke, Tranel (and Lamb) show
At the beginning of his political career, Ryan Zinke was a Prius-driving state senator from Whitefish with a moderate Republican persona who courted support from conservationists and voted against an anti-abortion measure in the Montana Legislature. Part of Zinke’s image as a former Navy SEAL was his willingness to forge an independent political identity resistant to outside pressure, either from Democrats or his own party’s right flank.
Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing
As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differences. When the Governor asked us to join a task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we could have said no. We could have let our disagreement on other issues get in the way. […] The post Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue
Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
kiowacountypress.net
Montana land board acquires large property for public use
(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
COPP dismisses complaints against ACLU, MontPIRG and Forward Montana￼
On Thursday, Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan dismissed a trio of complaints filed last week by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen against three Montana-based nonprofits that recently won a lawsuit against her office. In each decision, Mangan determined that Jacobsen’s allegations were “frivolous” and “unsupported by evidence.”
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
12 of the Dirtiest Jobs in Montana. You’re Gonna’ Want a Shower
The 94-year-old Iranian was in the news this week because he recently passed away. The man hadn't showered for six decades! His friends finally got him to take a bath a couple of months ago, and apparently, the cleanliness was simply too much. That, or the fact that the dirty old dude liked to smoke animal dung out of a pipe. Um, gross.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican
Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana newspapers sold to Minnesota company
The Adams Publishing Group based in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, will purchase Yellowstone Newspapers, which started with the Miles City Star in 1957.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 27, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Federal trial sees doctors, patients testify against vaccine-choice law
More than a dozen medical professionals and other witnesses took the stand in federal court this week to urge a judge to overturn portions of House Bill 702, the Montana law that broadly prohibits workplace vaccine mandates and discrimination based on vaccine status. The bench trial, held in Missoula before...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 4