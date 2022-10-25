Spice Girl Mel B Engaged To Rory McPhee After 3 Years Of Dating As Divorce War With Ex Heats Up

Source: mega;@rorymcphee/instagram

Spice Girls singer Mel B is reportedly over the moon after her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, popped the question, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Leeds-born hairdresser proposed to his longtime love last week with a pear-shaped diamond ring encrusted with smaller champagne diamonds set on a rose gold band.

"Mel is so happy and this is such a big deal for her," an insider told The Sun. "It has taken a huge amount for a man to get her to trust him and to believe in love again."

The U.K. native said "yes" right away, friends told the outlet, claiming Scary Spice "burst into tears" when he pulled out the sparkler said to cost upwards of $100,000 at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

Her eldest daughter Phoenix, 23, shared with Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar was reportedly the first to hear about Mel's engagement, while sources said her fellow Spice Girls all gave McPhee the seal of approval even before he got down on one knee.

In addition to Phoenix, Mel is the proud mom of daughter Angel Iris, 15, whom she shares with actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, and to youngest daughter Madison, 11, whom she shares with her second husband Stephen Belafonte.

As this outlet previously reported, recent weeks have proven to be quite dramatic for the performer and her ex Belafonte. RadarOnline.com revealed in October that the former flames were back in court fighting over their daughter Madison.

Mel was demanding her ex-husband not leave their daughter with unapproved caretakers. In response, he vented about how difficult she is to co-parent with.

In the filing, she demanded the court order any caretaker outside of immediate family members to be mutually approved of by both parties.

The America's Got Talent judge also accused Belafonte of consistently failing to "adequately co-parent" and keep her informed of Madison's life, and whereabouts — along with "not timely providing addresses for where Madison resides while in his care."

Belafonte later fired back in a declaration demanding that Mel's request be denied. He claimed her declaration filed in court was "riddled with lies and inaccuracies."

"First, and most importantly, I must address the fact that this is not the first time that [Mel] has harassed me and claimed that I have failed to co-parent with her and provide her with information related to Madison's caretakers," Belafonte added.

He continued, "Despite the proof that I previously provided to the Court and [Mel], she has continued to assert that I have failed to provide the requested information to her, which is simply false."