KETV.com
Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
KETV.com
No one injured after truck crashes into building near Sapp Bros in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a building near Sapp Bros in Omaha on Thursday morning. Around 6:10 a.m., a pickup truck traveling westbound on the Sapp Brothers Drive access road lost control, according to witnesses. Witnesses said the truck then went across...
WOWT
Driver identified in fiery fatal crash on I-29
News Channel Nebraska
Generator replacement will close road near courthouse
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported they, as well as the courthouse, will be replacing the generator that provides emergency power to both of the facilities. The Sheriff's Office said this replacement will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1. They said 1st Corso Road will be closed between...
WOWT
Omaha Police adding mounted patrol routes in Blackstone, South Omaha parks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is expanding the routes of the mounted patrol units in central and south Omaha. For those who live near or work in Blackstone, the mounted patrol may become a more regular sighting. The patrol helped with an event in early October and added Blackstone to their list of routes to patrol weekly or bi-weekly.
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Interstate Crash Victim Identified
The crash was around four a.m. this past Sunday on northbound I-29 at Mile Marker 50 in Council Bluffs, and Bluffs Police now say the driver is identified as 32 year old Darian Davis of Lincoln, Nebraska. They also say the investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa
A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
WOWT
School bus driver pleads no contest for fatal crash near Omaha airport
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluff’s school bus driver involved in a deadly crash last March pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Police say Kevin Downing was driving a bus when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle at the intersection at Abbot and E Locust.
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest man after barricade situation at a Motel 6 on Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after a barricade situation at an Omaha motel early Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2 a.m., officers patrolling near 108th and L streets attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger, Omaha police said. The driver refused to...
KETV.com
Former school bus driver found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — A former school bus driver was found guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Court in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. The court found Kevin Downing guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for the crash, which happened in March, after he pleaded no contest. An...
WOWT
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.
WOWT
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars Monday. It’s reported the crash was near the intersection of Gilmore & Railroad Avenues. Despite the damage to the cars, we’re told the injuries were not life-threatening. Three-car crash...
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
klkntv.com
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
KETV.com
Juvenile booked in Douglas County in relation to school shooting threat at Omaha metro middle school
ELKHORN, Neb. — A juvenile has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center in relation to a school shooting threat at an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday, according to law enforcement. Authorities told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the juvenile was booked on a charge of terroristic threats.
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
WOWT
Sarpy County Museum move to Papillion
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
