O’Cyrus Torrence will be back in Florida’s starting lineup when the Gators face Georgia in the Cocktail Party on Saturday. The offensive lineman had played in 6 games for the Gators in 2022. However, he was ruled questionable for the game by Billy Napier leading up to the contest against LSU and ultimately didn’t play. That said, Florida’s bye gave him an opportunity to get back to health, and he now is apparently good to go for Saturday against the Bulldogs.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO