Scouting Report: Gators OL Commit Roderick Kearney
Analyzing the skill set of Florida Gators offensive line commit Roderick Kearney.
2023 Edge Chamberlain Campbell reports a new offer from Florida State
St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood edge Chamberlain Campbell reports a new offer from Florida State on Thursday. Campbell shared that he was offered after a conversation with defensive coordinator and area recruiter Adam Fuller. The 6-foot-5.5, 210-pound edge rusher is set to visit FSU this upcoming weekend. FSU joins FAU, Miami,...
Gators HC Billy Napier Comments on Florida's Fast-Rising Recruiting Status
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier comments on the current standing of a fast-rising 2023 recruiting class.
Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has been nearly perfect through eight games
STARKE, Fla.- One touchdown and an extra point. Seven points total. That’s all the Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has yielded through eight games in of the 2022 regular season. Yes, you heard that right. There’s a team in the state of Florida that’s held its opponents to less than a point a ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
O'Cyrus Torrence's status for Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville revealed
O’Cyrus Torrence will be back in Florida’s starting lineup when the Gators face Georgia in the Cocktail Party on Saturday. The offensive lineman had played in 6 games for the Gators in 2022. However, he was ruled questionable for the game by Billy Napier leading up to the contest against LSU and ultimately didn’t play. That said, Florida’s bye gave him an opportunity to get back to health, and he now is apparently good to go for Saturday against the Bulldogs.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Bulldogs enter annual matchup with Florida Gators as heavy favorites
At first glance, it looks like a mismatch. Top-ranked Georgia is favored by more than three touchdowns to beat Florida when the teams meet in the game formerly known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida sees key special teams player enter the transfer portal, per report
Florida will reportedly have a shakeup to its special teams depth with the news that long snapper Marco Ortiz has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by Gators Online, as Ortiz is a redshirt junior who has missed most of the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury. The absence would allow him to have 2 years of eligibility left at his new school.
New Florida A&M Vice President, Director of Athletics arrives in Tallahassee
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU's new Vice President and Director of Athletes, doesn't officially begin her new role until January, but she's already hit the ground running.
Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend. However, Bennett talked up...
FAMU stadium upgrades completed in time for homecoming game
Standing tall for 65 years, Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium has a new look just in time for the 2022 homecoming game.
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball inducts three into Hall of Fame
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has a rich history in the Capital City. Monday night, the three latest inductees were celebrated.
wuft.org
New jazz club and accomplished performer amplify Gainesville music scene
Smooth sounds of the saxophone and bold beats from the drums fill the air of Baby J’s Bar every night from Monday through Saturday, lingering in visitors’ ears long after closing. Since opening on April 26 and bringing jazz music to downtown Gainesville, this retro venue has become a hub for all styles from the boogie to the blues.
Post-Searchlight
Remembering 1982: Bearcats defeat Early County to secure Playoff Spot
Fullbacks Calvin Close and Scott Carroll scored two touchdowns a piece at Centennial Field Friday night to lead coach Ralph Jones’ Bainbridge High School Bearcats past the Early County High School Bobcats 48-0 and into the Region 1AAA playoffs. The Bearcat’s win over the Bobcats coupled with the Mitchell-Baker...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game
Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
WCTV
Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
WCTV
Tallahassee leaders approve airport expansion, hear update on noise ordinances
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A busy night at city hall on Wednesday as the city commission opened their meeting honoring a legend in the Tallahassee broadcast community. Mayor John Dailey presented local radio host with 96.1 Jamz and the voice of Florida A&M University football and Marching 100, Joe Bullard, with a key to the city.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County to combine parks, roads in surtax
Alachua County wants to combine its Wild Spaces Public Places (WSPP) program with road and affordable housing financing in a new full-cent surtax that, if passed on Nov. 8, would begin January 2023 and last 10 years. Voters approved a half-cent surtax, or sales tax, in 2016 to fund the...
WCJB
Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
