Leslie Jordan All Smiles, Singing With Friends Only Hours Before His Unexpected Death

Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan was all smiles in a video posted to his social media account a mere 24 hours before his tragic passing on October 24, 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jordan was seen singing hymns and laughing alongside Danny Myrick in an Instagram video that was posted Sunday morning, which Jordan referred to as, “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’.”

RadarOnline reported the tragic and unexpected passing of the comedian, who suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car the morning after his post was made.

In the Instagram video posted to his page, captioned, “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick . Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie,” the 67-year-old was all smiles as he hinted at a soon-to-be-released project.

The folk duet showed Jordan belting out notes of a hymn while Myrick sat beside him playing guitar. The two harmonized while Jordan periodically interjected spoken lines over Myrick’s soothing guitar cords.

“When the road is calling yonder, I’ll be there,” the two sing out, as Jordan speaks out the the line between choruses, “Been baptized thirteen times just to make sure, cause I’m gonna be there."

The southern style hymn alluding to a greater calling strikes a heart-wrenching cord for fans and Myrick alike.

The musical artist and songwriter seen jamming alongside Jordan reposted the video to his Instagram page on Monday, following the news that the comedian had succumbed to injuries from a car crash.

“All I can manage right now…..can’t believe this was last week @thelesliejordan,” read Myrick’s caption alongside a broken heart emoji.

According to Los Angeles law enforcement, Jordan suffered a “medical emergency” while driving Monday morning.

The undetermined medical emergency caused the comedian to crash his BMW into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. in Hollywood, around 9:30 a.m.

While Jordan had a successful entertainment career, many of his beloved fans followed the comedian’s social media accounts during the 2020 pandemic, when Jordan resurged in popularity for his frequent videos that brought smiles to the faces of followers during an unprecedented time in history.