LCU women picked 2nd, men 3rd in Lone Star Conference polls

Lubbock Christian University, coming off a 28-7 season, is picked second in the Lone Star Conference women's basketball poll of coaches, sports information directors and media.

LCU coach Steve Gomez, starting his 20th season, is 476-132 with three national championships in NCAA Division II, but this is his first year to be replacing all five starters from the season before. The Lady Chaps open the season at the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic in Kansas City, facing Missouri Southern on Nov. 5 and Missouri Western on Nov. 6.

West Texas A&M is the preseason favorite in the Lone Star Conference poll. The Lady Buffs received 31 first-place votes out of 39 ballots. LCU and Texas Woman's, the latter forecast for third place, received four first-place votes apiece.

Fourth through sixth in the poll were Angelo State, UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

LCU men's basketball

Lubbock Christian University, coming off back-to-back Lone Star Conference regular-season championships, are picked to finish third in this year's preseason poll of LSC coaches, sports information directors and media.

West Texas A&M received first-place votes on 36 of the 38 ballots. Rounding out the top five in the 16-team conference are Dallas Baptist, LCU, Midwestern State and St. Edward's. LCU received the other two first-place votes.

The Chaps won their first 20 games last season and finished 27-4, setting program records for most consecutive victories to start a season and most wins for a full season.

However, they lost five of their top six scorers. Among them were Division II all-American forward Parker Hicks and three-time first-team all-LSC guard Lloyd Daniels, who completed their eligibility. In addition, guard Aamer Muhammad and forward Jalen Brattain transferred to Troy and Chaminade, respectively.

LCU starts the season with the annual Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference/Lone Star Conference Challenge. The Chaps games are in Denver, on Nov. 11 against Regis and on Nov. 12 against Colorado School of Mines.

LCU women's soccer

Lubbock Christian University plays its last regular-season home match at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Eastern New Mexico.

LCU (8-2-6, 5-2-3) is coming off a 5-1 conquest of St. Edward's on Saturday. The Lady Chaps have won two in a row since a four-match stretch that had two ties sandwiched around two losses.

LCU is in fourth place in the 13-team LSC with 18 points in the standings. The Lady Chaps finish the regular season against fifth-place St. Mary's (10-3-3, 4-3-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio.

Eastern New Mexico (4-10-1, 2-7-1) has lost three in a row.

LCU's Lexi De La Cruz had two goals and one assist in the win Saturday, and Graycen Rasmussen scored a goal and assisted on another. The other goals came from Celia Duarte and Avery Jennings. For the season, De La Cruz has 10 goals, Rasmussen has six goals and each has three assists.