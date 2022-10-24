ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LCU women picked 2nd, men 3rd in Lone Star Conference polls

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7fal_0ilArTEy00

Lubbock Christian University, coming off a 28-7 season, is picked second in the Lone Star Conference women's basketball poll of coaches, sports information directors and media.

LCU coach Steve Gomez, starting his 20th season, is 476-132 with three national championships in NCAA Division II, but this is his first year to be replacing all five starters from the season before. The Lady Chaps open the season at the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic in Kansas City, facing Missouri Southern on Nov. 5 and Missouri Western on Nov. 6.

West Texas A&M is the preseason favorite in the Lone Star Conference poll. The Lady Buffs received 31 first-place votes out of 39 ballots. LCU and Texas Woman's, the latter forecast for third place, received four first-place votes apiece.

Fourth through sixth in the poll were Angelo State, UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

LCU men's basketball

Lubbock Christian University, coming off back-to-back Lone Star Conference regular-season championships, are picked to finish third in this year's preseason poll of LSC coaches, sports information directors and media.

West Texas A&M received first-place votes on 36 of the 38 ballots. Rounding out the top five in the 16-team conference are Dallas Baptist, LCU, Midwestern State and St. Edward's. LCU received the other two first-place votes.

The Chaps won their first 20 games last season and finished 27-4, setting program records for most consecutive victories to start a season and most wins for a full season.

However, they lost five of their top six scorers. Among them were Division II all-American forward Parker Hicks and three-time first-team all-LSC guard Lloyd Daniels, who completed their eligibility. In addition, guard Aamer Muhammad and forward Jalen Brattain transferred to Troy and Chaminade, respectively.

LCU starts the season with the annual Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference/Lone Star Conference Challenge. The Chaps games are in Denver, on Nov. 11 against Regis and on Nov. 12 against Colorado School of Mines.

LCU women's soccer

Lubbock Christian University plays its last regular-season home match at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Eastern New Mexico.

LCU (8-2-6, 5-2-3) is coming off a 5-1 conquest of St. Edward's on Saturday. The Lady Chaps have won two in a row since a four-match stretch that had two ties sandwiched around two losses.

LCU is in fourth place in the 13-team LSC with 18 points in the standings. The Lady Chaps finish the regular season against fifth-place St. Mary's (10-3-3, 4-3-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio.

Eastern New Mexico (4-10-1, 2-7-1) has lost three in a row.

LCU's Lexi De La Cruz had two goals and one assist in the win Saturday, and Graycen Rasmussen scored a goal and assisted on another. The other goals came from Celia Duarte and Avery Jennings. For the season, De La Cruz has 10 goals, Rasmussen has six goals and each has three assists.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Basketball: 2022-23 Season Preview

Is it time to think about basketball? Well, yes, it is. The only real way that I looked at the team last year was to look at the shooting percentages and I remember being a bit concerned about how well the team shoots especially in a world where you need to stretch the floor to open things up inside and it seems as if outside shots can be easy shots depending on the situation. Those are, realistically, easier points, but making them isn’t as guaranteed as something inside.
akinseagleseye.com

Former Akins Football player makes team with Texas Tech Raiders

On Thursday, October 29, Head Football Coach Joey Saxe announced to the Akins community that Alpha Mara, a former Varsity football player at Akins, has joined the Texas Tech Raiders football team. Mara, who graduated from Akins in 2019, has played as a defensive back for the Raiders since the...
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Seminole, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Levelland High School football team will have a game with Seminole High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday

Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock

While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
LUBBOCK, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Texas History Minute: Who is the Lubbock County namesake?

Two orphaned brothers headed west in search of adventure and a new life. The story is common in the annals of the frontier. In the case of brothers Francis and Thomas Lubbock of South Carolina, their story would play an important role in Texas History. Francis Richard Lubbock was born...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?

As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?

When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire

The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First snow and coldest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy