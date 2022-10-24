Read full article on original website
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armoured vehicles
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia said on Thursday it will deploy 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and ship 30 more armoured vehicles to bolster Kyiv’s war against Russia’s invasion. Thousands have been killed, and homes and factories destroyed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Russia says West’s commercial satellites could be targets
LONDON (Reuters) – A senior Russian foreign ministry official said that commercial satellites from the United States and its allies could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. “Quasi-civilian infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike,” Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy...
Berlin lags on defence purchases after 100 billion euro pledge – sources
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is struggling to ramp up defence procurement or even just replace arms and munitions it has supplied to Kyiv, several sources told Reuters eight months after Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged 100 billion euros to bring the military up to speed. “There is almost no movement...
U.S., allies slam Russia for wasting U.N. Security Council time
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States and allies slammed Russia on Thursday for wasting the time of the U.N. Security Council and spreading conspiracies by again raising its accusation that the United States has “military biological programs” in Ukraine. “How much more of this nonsense do...
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
Iran protests - latest: Supreme leader vows to retaliate after pilgrims massacre
Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...
Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks in Ukraine. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine's supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and...
Critical Russian sci-fi writer vows to keep speaking out
Russian science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky insists he will not stop speaking out against Moscow, despite facing years in jail after being charged over criticism of the war in Ukraine. The author and former journalist says he now faces up to 15 years in jail if he returns home and is convicted, as well as a hefty fine.
Russia’s parliament passes law banning ‘LGBT propaganda’ between adults
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s parliament passed a law on Thursday expanding an existing ban on promoting “LGBT propaganda” to children by banning it among people of all ages. Under the new law, passed in its first reading by the State Duma, any event or act regarded...
Italy will not be dependent on China, minister says
ROME (Reuters) – Italy will not be dependent on Chinese trade or technology and will safeguard any sector deemed as strategic, the new industry minister said on Thursday. Adolfo Urso spoke when asked to comment on Germany’s recent decision to allow China’s Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal run by logistics firm HHLA – a company which also operates in the Italian port of Trieste.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
OCT. 21–27, 2022From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news.In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain's third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier.Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the...
Biden administration expects near term deal with allies on China export curbs-official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration expects to ink a deal with allies in the near-term to bring them on board with new rules curbing China’s access to sophisticated chipmaking tools, a senior Commerce Department official said on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Commerce Department published a sweeping...
China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ should be respected
BEIJING (Reuters) – China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but “red lines” remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should “respect China’s...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme
North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea...
EU auditors criticise executive agencies for poor ‘revolving door’ safeguards
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union auditors on Thursday criticised the bloc’s specialised agencies for failing to prevent “revolving doors”, a practice that sees officials taking up lucrative private-sector jobs at the risk of conflicts of interest. The EU has more than 40 agencies operating in...
Lebanon’s outgoing president says ‘dialogue’ will determine future of border with Israel
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s outgoing President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that a U.S.-brokered deal to delineate the maritime border with Israel would prevent war and the full status of the southern border would be resolved through “dialogue.”. Aoun, speaking in a pre-recorded interview aired...
Israeli gov’t approves maritime border deal with Lebanon – statement
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s government approved a landmark U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon on Thursday, a statement from Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office said. Lebanese President Michel Aoun earlier signed a letter approving the deal, which will be formally sealed later on Thursday. (Reporting by Maayan...
Bolsonaro shores up evangelical support in tight Brazil election
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro heads into Sunday’s election with strong support among evangelical Christians, a key demographic that his rival former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had been courting in a tight presidential race. Polls show Bolsonaro expanding his share of the evangelical...
China’s digital yuan stands out in cross-border pilot in a show of global ambition
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s digital yuan took the centre stage in the world’s largest cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial to date, a report showed, pointing to how Beijing is speeding up yuan globalization efforts amid rising geopolitical tensions. China’s digital currency, or e-CNY, was...
