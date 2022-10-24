New technology coming to Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center: ‘We have to be one step ahead’ of criminals, chief says

Read full article on original website
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office using new drone technology to monitor crowded events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has new drone technology in place to monitor large crowd events just in time for the Magic City Classic. According to JCSO, the new tethered drones will give the air unit instant situational awareness of an...
Band of armed robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham; more than 30 robbed in October
A band of armed gunmen is targeting Hispanic victims for robbery throughout Birmingham. More than 30 Hispanic victims have been targeted in October, with at least six people robbed in five different incidents Wednesday in less than four hours. “It’s extremely alarming because we know this group is not going...
Birmingham Water Works took over a year to correct billing issues, audit shows
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Results from a billing audit of Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) show that as of July 2022 over 25,000 customers were missing bills from the utility. The audit results, revealed at Wednesday’s BWWB meeting, were completed by...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
wvtm13.com
Man found shot on house porch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police detectives are following leads after a man was found with gunshot wounds on a house porch. The Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North and found the victim unresponsive. The police department is working to find out if...
Anniston Army Depot civilian workers allegedly stole night scopes, sold them at deep discount, feds claim
A pair of civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot have agreed to plead guilty in federal court to stealing nearly $550,000 worth of night scopes from a depot warehouse and selling them for roughly $160,000, according to court filings. Stantillio Whitfield, a material examiner and identifier for the Defense...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday. On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson...
Democrat Mark Pettway, Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, says he has vision for second term
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says he has a vision for his second term. “There are things we started at the sheriff’s office that we have not finished,’’ said Pettway, the 58-year-old Democratic nominee for the county’s top law enforcement position. ‘’We’ve done everything that we...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
Jared Hudson, GOP candidate for Jefferson County sheriff, vows to protect citizens’ rights
A former U.S. Navy SEAL, husband and father of three daughters is vying to unseat Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in the upcoming November election. Jared Hudson, the 37-year-old Republican candidate from northern Jefferson County, says if elected, he will target crime and criminals, not communities. The election will be held Nov. 8.
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in 2021 Easter Sunday homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests help from the public in obtaining information on the murder investigation of Areyelle Yarbrough. The homicide occurred on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, just after 7:00 p.m. “Birmingham Police Officers responded to W.C. Patton Park after gunfire erupted,” Sergeant Monica Law stated. “At […]
Shelby County officers searching for woman potentially involved in theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual who may have something to do with a theft investigation. According to SCSO, a theft occurred in Sept. 2022 in the Montevallo area. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Sgt. Curenton at 205-670-6173.
wvtm13.com
Police investigate ATM theft at Regions Bank in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police are investigating the theft of an ATM at the Regions Bank on Odum Circle early Wednesday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
More than 600 guns stolen from cars in Birmingham this year; police urge vigilance when it comes to locking up
The number of guns stolen during car break-ins in Birmingham is up from last year, and police are again reminding people to hide their valuables and lock their doors. Though the crime category of unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles is down more than 15 percent over this time last year, there have still been more than 4,100 car break-ins in the city, according to Birmingham Police Department numbers.
wvtm13.com
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
wvtm13.com
Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
alreporter.com
Attorney: Most parole hearings have become a waste of time
Birmingham attorney Matthew A. Bailey compared going before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to "Sisyphus at the boulder." There was a time when attorney Matthew Bailey believed, if he could put together a good packet illustrating his client would not be likely to reoffend, he had a good shot of them being granted parole.
wvtm13.com
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
AL.com
