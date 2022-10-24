ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

New technology coming to Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center: ‘We have to be one step ahead’ of criminals, chief says

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found shot on house porch in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police detectives are following leads after a man was found with gunshot wounds on a house porch. The Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North and found the victim unresponsive. The police department is working to find out if...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday. On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in 2021 Easter Sunday homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests help from the public in obtaining information on the murder investigation of Areyelle Yarbrough. The homicide occurred on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, just after 7:00 p.m. “Birmingham Police Officers responded to W.C. Patton Park after gunfire erupted,” Sergeant Monica Law stated. “At […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Police investigate ATM theft at Regions Bank in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police are investigating the theft of an ATM at the Regions Bank on Odum Circle early Wednesday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
GARDENDALE, AL
AL.com

More than 600 guns stolen from cars in Birmingham this year; police urge vigilance when it comes to locking up

The number of guns stolen during car break-ins in Birmingham is up from last year, and police are again reminding people to hide their valuables and lock their doors. Though the crime category of unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles is down more than 15 percent over this time last year, there have still been more than 4,100 car break-ins in the city, according to Birmingham Police Department numbers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts

HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Attorney: Most parole hearings have become a waste of time

Birmingham attorney Matthew A. Bailey compared going before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to "Sisyphus at the boulder." There was a time when attorney Matthew Bailey believed, if he could put together a good packet illustrating his client would not be likely to reoffend, he had a good shot of them being granted parole.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
