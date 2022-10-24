ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Swim advisory still in effect for Collier County beaches, FDOH announces weekly water tests for bacteria

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — All Collier County beaches are under a swim advisory due to a number of health factors, according to the Florida Department of Health in Collier County.

“Sewage is in the water, manholes, and all those sewage lines that have been overflowed … that brings fecal matter into the water,” said Kristine Hollingsworth, a spokeswoman for the FDOH.

The Department of Health will be testing 12 sites for bacteria every Monday on a weekly basis. If a site is tested at high levels, it is tested again the following day. You can follow along here.

Fecal bacteria, specifically enterococci bacteria, have been found at extremely high levels throughout a number of different Collier County coastline areas.

“Ian created a lot of havoc. Essentially it created a tidal wave that came on land, but when it receded off the land, it carried a lot of bacteria into the water,” said K.C. Schulberg, the Collier County Waterkeeper.

Testers from the County, FDOH, and the Collier County Waterkeeper have been regularly collecting water samples at a number of coastal areas to check for bacterial contamination.

“The way they level it is good is 1-30 … moderate is up to seventy. Above seventy is dangerous. Right now, we are seeing results over 150,” said Shelley McKernan, the Collier County Waterkeeper’s Water Testing Manager.

High levels of fecal bacteria in the Gulf of Mexico can cause a number of health problems if they enter the body.

“On the low end of the danger harm spectrum … are gastrointestinal problems. Nausea, vomiting, that kind of thing. On the high end, you got vibrio vulnificus, there’s been a spike in cases because it feeds on fecal bacteria which is in the water,” said Schulberg.

Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria, feeds on fecal matter. It is more commonly found in polluted water.

“Vibrio, which is in the cholera family, can cause necrosis of soft tissue in the human body. You can lose an arm. You can lose a leg. You can lose your life. That’s what’s in these waters. You need to be really, really careful,” said Schulberg.

There has not currently been any Vibrio cases in Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Health. Lee County has seen 29 cases of the bacteria since the beginning of the month of October. That’s nearly a 500% increase since last year.

“It goes through the nicks and cuts in your body and can contaminate your body. It’s a real concern,” said Schulberg.

Debris is also a factor in the Florida Department of Health’s swim advisory.

“There is still debris in the water. So we know with this storm surge, we’ve seen pictures of cars being washed away, dumpsters, houses, boats, and all that still remains in the water,” said Hollingsworth.

“There’s a lot of debris in the water. When that wave came back out, it carried all kinds of debris into the water. We don’t know what’s under the water. You don’t know if you’re stepping on a nail, on a broken piece of glass .. that’s one danger,” said Schulberg.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is also warning about all beach access.

“Even going to the beach. We have crews working tirelessly to get the beaches back in order, but they can’t do this even if you are walking on the beach. And again, there’s debris that’s on the beach. It’s in the sand. Even if you can’t see it, it is there,” said Hollingsworth.

“I have seen studies where there is contamination in the sand. When there’s marine bacteria, and it washes onto the sand, it will leave bacteria on the sand. The sand is not necessarily immune or safe. That for children playing in the sand is a

concern as well,” said Schulberg.

You can review the most recent testing of each individual coastal area via the Florida Department of Health in Collier County’s website.

“Just because something tests positive or good right now doesn’t mean that it won’t test poorly at another time,” said Hollingsworth.

The Collier County Waterkeeper estimates that it will take at least a month before our waterways begin the healing process.

“People should not be in the water for the foreseeable future. It might take a month to clear this out. If we have a lot of rain, it could retard the restoration. The rain we get will carry more pollution back into the Gulf,” said Schulberg.

The beach swim advisory is in place for the foreseeable future, according to the Health Department. There are no indications at this point that any beach will be closed to the public.

Signage is posted at all beach access points, warning all about the potential runoff pollution.

