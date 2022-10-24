SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.

