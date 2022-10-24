ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Recreational Marijuana is on the ballot; Here’s what IM 27 means

Initiated Measure 27 is a ballot measure on the November 2022 ballot which, if passed, will legalize the use, possession, and cultivation of marijuana for adults over the age of 21. Specifically, if passed it would legalize, for those 21 or older:. The possession of 1 ounce of marijuana. The...
How does tourism and the travel industry impact South Dakota?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association board members held the 83rd annual Membership Meeting Wednesday in Rapid City. A special appearance from Senator John Thune opened the meeting for members. “I have a profound appreciation for the impact that the travel industry, the tourism...
Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
Why has South Dakota seen a sharp rise in homelessness?

Data from the South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium reveals that the rate of homelessness in South Dakota has risen rapidly in the last two years. Point-in-time homeless counts have measured an increase of almost 31% since 2020, one of the fastest increases in homelessness in the nation. The...
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Gov. Noem’s airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there...
Wyoming has one of the nation’s highest job opening rates

WYOMING – Wyoming is among states where businesses are struggling the most to find workers. According to a ranking by WalletHub, which compared states’ rate of job openings, Wyoming had the second highest job opening rate at 8.9% last month. The state’s job opening rate for the past 12 months was 7.98%.
