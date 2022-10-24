Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin release date, cast, plot details, and more
When is The Witcher Blood Origin release date going to be? After the resounding success of the videogame series, and the huge popularity of The Witcher on the streaming service Netflix, it’s no surprise that the creators are digging deeper into the lore of the fantasy series to bring us a prequel story.
thedigitalfix.com
What is this, a new Ant-Man 3 trailer for ants? Yes!
We’ve got the Ant-Man 3 trailer, a glorious look at the Quantum Realm, Kang the Conqueror, and other parts of the action movie. In the interest of keeping ants on-side, Marvel has released another version of the footage specifically for them. Marvel Studios posted another edit of the video...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor episode 8: Is there a time jump?
Is there a time jump in Star Wars Andor episode 8? After the events of Andor episode 7, which saw Cassian arrested and sentenced to six years in prison, many fans predicted we may see a time jump at some point in the Star Wars series to cover this time period.
thedigitalfix.com
Big Mouth season 6 release date, plot, cast, more
What is the Big Mouth season 6 release date? The quirky animated series, which navigates puberty with tongue-in-cheek humour, is returning for a sixth season this autumn ahead of their spin-off Netflix series, Human Resources, dropping on the streaming service earlier this year. Once again, hormone-mad tweens Nick, Andrew, Jessi,...
thedigitalfix.com
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: who is Galadriel in love with?
Who is Galadriel in love with? Galadriel is one of the most beloved Lord of the Rings characters, period. And, as she’s appeared in the majority of the texts and fantasy movies in the IP, many long-time Tolkien fans will likely know her backstory in and out by this point. But thanks to Amazon’s hit fantasy series, The Rings of Power, Galadriel’s love life has become a pretty big question mark – even for all of us Middle-earth experts.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Who is Axis?
Who is Axis in Star Wars Andor? The current Star Wars series may focus on the Star Wars character Cassian Andor, but there’s a whole host of fascinating players in the game. In Andor episode 8, we heard the first mention of the one known as Axis, but the Empire doesn’t seem to know who that is exactly.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Why was Cassian arrested?
Why was Cassian arrested in Star Wars Andor? The Star Wars series is heading into the final stages of its first season, and in Andor episode 7 we saw our hero arrested on the planet Niamos. But what exactly did he do wrong?. The Star Wars character Cassian Andor has...
thedigitalfix.com
The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself stars break down their powers
Imagine the Harry Potter movies but with subtext comparable to X-Men, and that’s the general idea of the Netflix series The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself. Based on Sally Green’s novel Half Bad, the violence and body horror is a far cry from Hogwarts and chocolate frogs.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor: 5 reasons it’s the best Star Wars series
Move aside Mando, there’s a new Star Wars series in town, and Andor has well and truly stolen the crown as the best TV series to come from the galaxy far, far away. We’ll be honest, when it was announced that a supporting character from the Star Wars movie Rogue One was getting his own show, we were sceptical, but Andor has knocked it out of the park.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Supernatural episodes ever made
What are the best Supernatural episodes? For 15 seasons, the Winchester brothers Sam and Dean, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, enthralled us in their exploits saving people and hunting things. Their family business frequently made the horror series a terrifying watch, though it wasn’t afraid to have a laugh either.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor episode 8 review: A chance to catch your breath
We are now heading into the latter stages of the latest Star Wars production, and if Andor can stick the landing, it will reign supreme as not just the best Star Wars series to date but will challenge for the title as the very best thing to ever come from the franchise. And it’s doing it all without a lightsaber in sight.
thedigitalfix.com
Jonathan Frakes is “very proud” of the Fact or Fiction memes
You might not know the TV series Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, but you almost certainly know the memes surrounding it. Johnathan Frakes, of Star Trek fame, hosted the mystery-solving ’90s show, where he’d investigate bizarre claims and declare if they’re true or not. His reactions to...
thedigitalfix.com
Severance season 2 has started filming confirms Britt Lower
Apple TV’s best sci-fi series is finally, fully on the move again. Severance season 2 has officially started production, going by a photo from one of the stars, Britt Lower. The image appeared on Lower’s Instagram stories, captured by ScreenRant, and it’s a selfie of her getting hair and makeup done for a day of shooting. You can tell from the outfit and hairstyle that she’s about to play Helly, her Severance character. “We begin again,” her caption reads, with hashtag-Severance. This is an exciting development as we’ve not heard much from the hit drama series since the finale of the first season.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi proves Yoda was just a bit weird
The animated series Tales of the Jedi has dropped on Disney Plus, and it’s providing some insights into life during the Star Wars prequel era. It follows Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku. One of the insights is into the unnamed species that both Yoda and Grogu belong to. The character of Yaddle, who is of the same species, is voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard.
thedigitalfix.com
The Winchesters bringing back fan-favourite Supernatural character
Supernatural prequel horror series The Winchesters has already had an appearance from Jensen Ackles, and now more familiar faces are due. Well, one in particular: Richard Speight Jr is returning to reprise his role of Loki for the TV series. Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Robbie Thompson stated it was...
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The 30-second tribute featured a montage of Jordan in a variety of Fox shows: The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters. It concluded with a clip from Call Me Kat, where Jordan says, “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” before text that read, “Forever a part of the Fox family,” appeared on the...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon season 2 will “open up the world in a big way”
House of the Dragon episode 10 sets the scene for a thrilling second season, as the rivalry between Team Green and Team Black escalated to full-on war after Rhaenyra Targaryen learned of some tragic deaths close to home. While season 1 set the scene for the Dance of the Dragons,...
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone getting two more spin-off drama series
Tyler Sheridan’s Yellowstone saga keeps on expanding, and is showing no signs of stopping. The prequel series 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will reportedly be two seasons long, as Sheridan has too much material for just one. He also apparently has plans for further series set in the 1940s and 1960s, surrounding the Dutton family.
thedigitalfix.com
Why does Andor have to take his shoes off on Narkina 5?
Why does Andor have to take his shoes off on Narkina 5? In Andor episode 8, we see our leading Star Wars character Cassian Andor transported to an Imperial factory facility, which is a nice way of describing a prison full of slaves to the Empire. But why do we also see his feet?
Comments / 0