Saratoga Springs, UT

Police seek input from Saratoga Springs residents on placing speed trailers

By Darienne DeBrule
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCm4a_0ilAoVG100

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police in Saratoga Springs are addressing the city's widely-complained-about speeding problem with speed-measuring trailers that will be rotated throughout different locations.

"The speed trailers are pretty cool," said Sgt. Zach Beglarian with the Saratoga Springs Police Department. "They give the driver a real-time speed, and if they're going over a certain speed limit, the ones we have flash red and blue to remind drivers to slow down."

Saratoga Springs resident Samson Folau says the speeding problem has increased with the city's population growth.

"I think the norm is you start seeing people going faster and faster and faster," he said.

Community members all have safety at top of mind, including Folau, who says children are the number one priority.

"There are so many families here in Saratoga Springs, so the more you speed, the less reaction time you have, and that means less safety for the children," he said.

Lots of departments across the state use speed trailers, but Saratoga Springs' trailers are unique because they are asking the community where they should be placed.

"We love to hear feedback," Beglarian said. "We can't be everywhere at once, so it's important that the community can advise us about some of the problem areas."

Saratoga Springs residents who are worried about speeding in their neighborhood can request a speed trailer by contacting Lt. Zach Robinson via email: zrobinson@saratogaspringscity.com

