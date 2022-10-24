Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: EXT's Aria Air Shock & ERA V2 190 Fork
EXT have shared more details of their upcoming air shock (which we've spotted before). As an unexpected bonus, they're also releasing a longer-travel version of their lauded Era V2 fork, with 180 to 190 mm of travel. EXT Aria shock. EXT's first air shock, the Aria, shares the same damper...
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Smart Trainers, Casual Glasses, & Fresh Bum Cream
There's a good chance you're here to read about some new enduro bike, watch a two-minute video full of sends, or check out all the Red Bull Rampage coverage... all of which has nothing to do with a new trainer from Italian brand Elite. But there's also a (admittedly smaller) chance that you not only know what FTP stands for but work to raise it, and maybe even own a bunch of stretchy clothing. If so, you might also be interested in knowing about Elite's $1,199 USD Justo Direct Drive Interactive Trainer.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Title MTB's Reform Carbon Handlebars Are Built For Compliance & Precision
Title MTB's new Reform Carbon 35 handlebars introduce a unidirectional layup to create an “ultra-compliant” bar that passed stringent testing. Yet, it’s also one of the lightest handlebars on the market at 194 grams. The theory behind the Reform shape is that it reduces vertical feedback but still retains stiffness for steering by using an oval cross section.
Pinkbike.com
Review: Delium Rugged Tires Cut Costs, Not Performance
Much like the light truck tire market, you can easily spend a premium for quality all-terrain tires, but there are products out there that sell for a whole lot less and still punch above their price point in terms of bang for buck. The Delium Rugged Reinforced tire draws similar parallels to the automotive world, undercutting premium-priced Maxxis and Schwalbe tires by up to 45%.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Ultralight Tubes, Tiny Tools, New Stems & Goggles
Smith has added two new mountain bike goggles to their lineup, the Rhythm and the Loam. The Rhythm is a slightly more racing-oriented option due to its roll-off compatibility and outriggers designed to help it sit securely in a full-face helmet. The roll-offs are available separately and come pre-mounted to a clear lens. Pulling the drawstring on the left side advanced the clear film, and eliminates any unsightly tear-off litter. Two film canisters are included for use on those extra sloppy days.
fordauthority.com
New S550 Ford Mustang GT Steeda Cat-Back Exhaust Revealed
While the all-new, 2024 Ford Mustang is set to launch in a few months, the S550 isn’t done by a long shot. In fact, a host of new performance parts have been released for the current-gen model in recent months, including a rear adjustable ride height system and MagneRide controller, both from Steeda. Now, that list continues to grow, as Steeda has just revealed its new S550 Ford Mustang GT cat-back exhaust system, too.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
MotorTrend Magazine
HOT ROD Digital Archives Available Free on MotorTrend+!
Starting November 1, 2022, over seven decades of HOT ROD Magazine's archives will be available to read, free, on MotorTrend+. With access to over 900 issues, from January 1948 through December 2021—that's more than 128,000 pages of HOT ROD Magazine—readers can relive the early days of land speed and drag racing, learn from tens of thousands of technical articles, and rediscover 75 years of high-performance American car-culture history in the HOT ROD Digital Archives.
Top Speed
This Royal Enfield Can Smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a Drag Race!
Smashing looks, a simple nature, and a thumping engine is what come to mind when you think about Royal Enfield, but never speed. Even the company’s flagship 650cc lineup, a global hit, leaves you wanting more grunt, particularly so in the smaller 350s and 500s. There’s no lack of potential, though, and custom bike shops often whip up some insanely fast Royal Enfields that provide extra punch. For example, Revelry Racing’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 drag racer can smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Don't believe it? Well, there's proof below.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: RSD Bikes Announce New Wildcat 150 & RS-291 Ti Hardtail
RSD Bikes are a brand based in Toronto, Canada. Known for a range of hardtails, fat bikes and plus-tire bikes, they also make a full suspension bike - the Wildcat. We're now seeing the introduction of a 150mm travel Wildcat model, as well as further forays into titanium. The Wildcat...
Pinkbike.com
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
Syntace, Liteville and Canyon are together launching a concept they call KIS (Keep It Stable), which uses a spring to "stabilise" the bike's steering by applying a carefully designed force which acts to pull the front wheel towards the straight-ahead position. This is designed to counter a force called wheel flop, which acts to pull the steering away from centre. We've all experienced this on a slack bike at low speeds, where the handlebars feel like they're steering on their own accord away from straight ahead, leading to wandering steering. The system is also claimed to make the steering less twitchy, more weighted and more predictable.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Oquo Are a New Brand of Carbon Wheels From Orbea
Carbon wheels, despite having their detractors, are very much here to stay. Whilst only a few years ago they could in some cases be a strange workaround for Bontrager's Maxim of "Strong, light, cheap, pick two" by only giving you one of the three options to begin with, they have come a long way. Although still not convincing everyone, they do seem to have made firm inroads in gravity disciplines and are no longer only used with confidence in XC applications.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: 6 New Rain Jackets to Keep You Dry
How much priority you place on the performance of a rain jacket likely has a lot to do with where you live. Desert dwellers who rarely ride in the rain obviously aren't going to have the same criteria as someone in the Pacific Northwest, where fall and winter can bring weeks of wet weather at a time. The same goes for riders who care more about durability than light weight, or who are willing to sacrifice some performance for a lower price tag.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Marin Flat Pedals, SealSkinz Cold Weather Gloves, Kitsbow Merino Apparel, & More
Kitsbow Kincaid Merino Technical Sweater & Ziler Merino Long Sleeve. The Kitsbow Kincaid is a crew neck sweater made out of a nylon-faced merino knit that Kitsbow says is durable on the outside, but soft and odor-eating on the inside. It has shoulder and elbow patches for water and abrasion resistance and a contoured hem for additional coverage. It's sewn in Old Fort, North Carolina, and retails for $179 USD.
Gravel bike vs road bike: what are the key differences?
Both have drop bars but is that where the similarities begin and end?
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: 11 Manufacturers Offering 3D-Printed Bike Gear
Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about my lord and savior additive manufacturing? Yes, it's me again with some 3D-printed stuff. I swear I'll write about something else sometime, but to be honest, I've got a second batch of 3D-printed products coming later this week. In the meantime, here are some amazing (and occasionally questionable) 3D-printed things you can buy right now.
Pinkbike.com
Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Rotorua
The final Crankworx stop of 2022 is set to go down in just over a week. We're stoked to share the preliminary athlete lists for pro events taking place in Rotorua November 5-13, as well some of the key battles to watch for as the King and Queen of Crankworx titles are clinched for another year, as well as the overall Slopestyle World Championship title.
Top Speed
Ready To Race: 2023 KTM RC 8C Is A Must-Buy For Track Aficionados
KTM has a sprightly supersport lineup in its portfolio, and all three - the RC 125, 200, and 390 - have topped charts in their respective segments. Thanks to the success, it was only fair for people to crave a bigger, more powerful sportbike from Team Orange, which is why KTM introduced the limited-edition, track-only RC 8C last year. And for 2023, the Austrian giant has made the RC 8C even better than before.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: Ministry Cycles' Psalm 150 Prototype
If we're talking high-end frames, we're usually also talking carbon fiber... but that could change in the near future. Ministry Cycles, founded by industry vet Chris Currie, is one of a handful of brands working on frames machined from solid blocks of aluminum, with the two halves of the Psalm 150 being stuck together using aerospace-grade glue. The 150mm-travel Psalm employs the latest version of Currie's 3VO suspension and was designed around a 160mm fork, but owners can bump up to 170mm if they're looking for more.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Tuesday: Volume Spacers and Spring Curves
It's been ten years since the last Tech Tuesday article, so it's probably time to get this educational series rolling again. All of the previous articles can be accessed here, and it's worth taking a few minutes out of your day to watch 16-year-old Mike Levy explain how to fix a flat. —Kaz.
