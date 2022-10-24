Read full article on original website
Springfield Public Schools recognizes teachers and staff with over 25 years of service
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Tuesday night, at the SPS (Springfield Public Schools) board meeting officials took time to honor five long-time staff members who served the students and school district. Honoring teachers that made a difference in the Springfield Public School District. One of these honorees is Gwendolyn Marshall, who has worked for SPS for 35 years. […]
Springfield Business Journal
Photo Gallery: 2022 Most Influential Women
Roughly 370 people attended Springfield Business Journal's 2022 Most Influential Women event, held at the Glendalough Convention Center at DoubleTree by Hilton. Twenty local women were honored for their professional accomplishments and impact on the community. The event’s emcee was community volunteer Morey Mechlin.
Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods
Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. Check out the sights...
ksmu.org
Christian County nonprofit adds mobile food pantry as demand for services increases
A food pantry in Christian County is seeing demand for its services spike as families struggle to make ends meet. Least of These, based in Ozark, serves more than 1,200 families each month—and that number is expected to increase to 1,500 families during November and December, a coordinator said.
KYTV
Only 2 Weekends Left at the Exeter Corn Maze
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
a-z-animals.com
9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri
Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
KYTV
Athlete of the Week: Hailey Presley, Marion C. Early softball
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Marion C. Early softball team is into their first Final Four since 2008. The Lady Panthers are entering their 13th Final Four in program history, and they’re led by junior Hailey Presley. The Final Four is something the Presley family has always dreamt of,...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire claims Brown house in county
A house fire broke out the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, in western Greene County approximately two miles west of Bois D'Arc. No one was injured in the blaze, the source of which has yet to be determined. Bois D'Arc Fire Chief Jared Jones said that unfortunately the home, owned by Jerald Lee Brown and located at 3411 Farm Road 47, is likely a total loss. Answering the initial fire call were emergency crews from Ash Grove, Bois D'Arc, Brookline, West Republic and Willard. The firefighters then requested more water and manpower from Battlefield, Ebenezer, Fair Grove and Pleasant Hope.
Here are 8 tips for keeping your Springfield home’s heating bills down during the winter
Warnings of increased heating bills this winter are common and may have some homeowners and renters wondering what they can do to help bring their heating costs down.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
Crosslines Food Pantry opens application for holiday assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Crosslines Food Pantry are now accepting applications for those in need of holiday assistance. They will provide assistance through holiday food baskets, toys, and gifts. Crosslines Food Pantry are an outreach of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks. They have been partnering with local churches, businesses and individual donors since 1975. […]
Branson's God and country tourism draws patriotic Christians
St. Louis tourists were first drawn to Branson as a refuge where they could hunt and fish in its pristine wilderness. The area later became filled with spiritual meaning.
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
Laclede Record
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD
Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
KTTS
New Drive-In Theater Set To Open In Buffalo
(KTTS News) – A new drive-in movie theater is set to open in Buffalo this week. The Twin Crescent Drive-In will be hosting their grand opening on Friday night. Gates will open at 5 PM and the owners say there will be a double feature. The First movie will be Ghostbusters Afterlife followed by the original Scream.
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
