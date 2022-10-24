Read full article on original website
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
On Diwali, NC’s largest Hindu temple unveils its long-awaited ‘royal gateway’ to God
The 87-foot-tall Tower of Unity and Prosperity is the tallest structure of its kind among Hindu temples in the country.
City of Fayetteville plans to allocate $6.6 million for Civil War museum
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Civil War museum in Fayetteville is a step closer to coming to fruition. On Monday, the Fayetteville City Council voted 9-0 to authorize the city manager to enter an agreement with the North Carolina History Center Foundation for the proposed North Carolina History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
cbs17
New tower unveiled at Cary Sri Venkateswara Temple in time for Hindu Festival of Lights
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Many across the world are celebrating Diwali. The religious festival is also known as the Hindu Festival of Lights. Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a new 87-foot tower at the Sri Venkateswara Temple of North Carolina. The tower is named the “Tower of Unity and Prosperity.”
Healing through art: Raleigh artist gives portrait to hospitalized survivor of Hedingham shooting
The mass shooting in the Hedingham community impacted the victims' families, friends – and even perfect strangers. Some groups have organized benefits. Others have managed crowd-funding drives to honor the victims. One Raleigh artist was inspired to try and help people heal through the power of art. She created...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed in North Carolina neighborhoods in recent weeks
The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks.
Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham dies unexpectedly
(WGHP0 — Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 in 2000. He served eight terms. His cause of death has not been released at this […]
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
NC State announces 'Wellness Day' in response to multiple student suicide deaths this semester
The chancellor for North Carolina State University has announced a Wellness Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 in response to three student deaths by suicide this semester. No classes, assignments or exams are expected on that day. In addition, NC State will hold a ‘State of Wellness’ discussion on Tuesday, Nov...
Political veteran, newcomer face off in NC's 4th Congressional District
North Carolina's 4th Congressional District includes Durham, Orange, Alamance, Granville and Person counties. It leans Democratic. Congressman David Price represented it for 36 years before announcing this year he would retire. Democrats nominated Valerie Foushee to replace him. Foushee served one year as a state House lawmaker and nine years...
warrenrecord.com
Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair
Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
'We tried for years': Parents' intensive, costly process to get students the education they're owed
"I wasn't asking for monetary changes. I was asking like, 'Can you please just teach her to read?'
WRAL
Community-focused health center opens on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed on Wednesday cut the ribbon on a new medical office that will provide care for people in underserved communities. The Center for Community Health, located at 2600 New Bern Ave., was designed to reach people who have social barriers to health, such as homelessness, lack of insurance, lack of transportation and financial instability.
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
jocoreport.com
Johnston Community College Foundation Hosts First-Ever Casino Night
SMITHFIELD – Johnston Community College Foundation recently hosted its annual raffle fundraiser with an exciting, new twist. The 2022 Annual Raffle & Casino Night was a Roaring Twenties themed event that raised $68,000, to-date, to help sustain programs including professional development grants, awards to faculty and staff for strategic projects to increase enrollment and enhance offerings, and direct institutional support.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 1970 located in the 2800 block of Exeter Circle in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,179-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 10, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Government Technology
North Carolina Gov Signs Zero-Emission Fleet Executive Order
(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state. Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
