Morrisville, NC

Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair

Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Community-focused health center opens on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed on Wednesday cut the ribbon on a new medical office that will provide care for people in underserved communities. The Center for Community Health, located at 2600 New Bern Ave., was designed to reach people who have social barriers to health, such as homelessness, lack of insurance, lack of transportation and financial instability.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Johnston Community College Foundation Hosts First-Ever Casino Night

SMITHFIELD – Johnston Community College Foundation recently hosted its annual raffle fundraiser with an exciting, new twist. The 2022 Annual Raffle & Casino Night was a Roaring Twenties themed event that raised $68,000, to-date, to help sustain programs including professional development grants, awards to faculty and staff for strategic projects to increase enrollment and enhance offerings, and direct institutional support.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million

A house built in 1970 located in the 2800 block of Exeter Circle in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,179-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 10, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
RALEIGH, NC
Government Technology

North Carolina Gov Signs Zero-Emission Fleet Executive Order

(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state. Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
