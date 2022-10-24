ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Joylene Johnson
3d ago

If a person doesn't know how to be safe with a gun they shouldn't even be near one let alone hold one that could kill someone else!

AZ1997
3d ago

Why does a 16 year old have a handgun in his possession and where did he get the gun ?

Lavonda Hunt
3d ago

you CANNOT accidentally PULL A TRIGGER!

ABC 15 News

Arrest made after burglary of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at the Phoenix campaign office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The office was burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to a statement from her representatives. It's unclear what items were taken from the office. Phoenix police announced Thursday...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rainbow-colored fentanyl tablets seized by Phoenix Police: 'Parents Beware'

PHOENIX - As Halloween approaches, police are warning parents to be on alert for colored drugs hitting the streets. Police say a certain type of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills were discovered for the first time in Phoenix. "These speckled fentanyl tablets were taken off the streets this week by #PHXPD," the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man gets life sentences for multiple murders, robberies in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 25-year-old man is set to spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for multiple Phoenix murders and armed robberies. Last month, Julian Anthony Perry pleaded guilty to nine felonies, which included four counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says the charges stemmed from three separate murder investigations in 2017 and 2018 in central Phoenix and the West Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

25-year-old gets life sentence for role in multiple Valley homicides

PHOENIX — One of the suspects accused of robbing and killing multiple people in the Valley has been sentenced to life in prison. Julian Perry, 25, was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery, court records show.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

'She didn't deserve this': Family of woman shot by teen in Mesa speaks out

MESA, AZ — ABC15 is learning new details about 20-year-old Elena Hernandez, who police say was shot accidentally Monday by a 16-year-old. Mesa police said the shooting happened inside a car at an intersection near the Superstition Springs Mall. “She was a very special girl whether she knew it...
MESA, AZ

