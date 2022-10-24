Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Man rescued from collapsed trench in Maricopa County after being buried under 30 feet of dirt
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Crews rescued a worker in a front loader that had been buried under about two to three stories of dirt when the walls of a trench around him collapsed. This happened on Oct. 27 near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Rural Metro's...
KTAR.com
3 people, including young girl, hospitalized after Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. The girl and a man were being treated for critical injuries, and another man sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said. There were no outstanding...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting, stabbing incident left young girl seriously wounded in north Phoenix
The shooting, according to police, happened during a road rage incident where two men got into a fight. The fight then degenerated into a shooting and a stabbing. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
4 badly injured, including teenager, in a crash at a Phoenix intersection, fire department says
PHOENIX - Four people, including a teenager, were badly hurt in a two-car crash in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the fire department said. The crash between a sedan and truck happened at the intersection of 67th and Campbell avenues around 4 p.m., says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
AZFamily
Road rage shooting leaves 8-year-old girl in critical condition
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that.
12news.com
Humane Society treating dogs that survived house fire in North Phoenix
PHOENIX — Five trembling, scared pups sitting in kennels at The Arizona Humane Society are the only survivors from a fatal house fire that killed more than two dozen dogs over the weekend. “They’re scared but we’re trying to provide them with comfort,” said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson with...
AZFamily
Woman injured, 3 dogs safe after home burns down in east Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and a dog are safe after a house completely burned down in east Mesa Tuesday morning. Mesa fire officials say the blaze broke out before 9 a.m. in the area of Palo Verde Street and Hampton Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames about to spread to a nearby home. Although crews were able to get control and put out the fire, by that point the home was a complete loss. Video from residents nearby showed the home a huge pummel of black smoke billowing out from the home.
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix
Penzone's comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
AZFamily
Gilbert says residents need to be careful throwing away flammable materials
15 finalists include witty names like "Alice Scooper" and "De-Ice, Ice Baby."
Deadly shooting involving Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
fox10phoenix.com
'He's like, I know I'm home': Arizona dog reunited with family after nearly a year
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Jasper, a 13-year-old dog, went missing for nearly a year until a stranger found him, checked for a microchip, and reunited him with his family in Maricopa County. His owners, Judy and Ginny, had already marked him as "deceased" with the county when submitting licensing information,...
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
ABC 15 News
Lost Our Home Pet Rescue hoping to adopt out longtime rescue pets
PHOENIX — October is "Adopt a Shelter Dog" month and there is a Valley pet rescue that is hoping you'll open your home to some of their longtime residents. "We just have some that have a little bit of a harder time getting adopted — maybe they're bigger or they just don't stand out as much as other dogs, but they are amazing animals," explains Karen Anderson with Lost Our Home.
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-car crash in Phoenix
Penzone's comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department's Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
