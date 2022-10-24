MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and a dog are safe after a house completely burned down in east Mesa Tuesday morning. Mesa fire officials say the blaze broke out before 9 a.m. in the area of Palo Verde Street and Hampton Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames about to spread to a nearby home. Although crews were able to get control and put out the fire, by that point the home was a complete loss. Video from residents nearby showed the home a huge pummel of black smoke billowing out from the home.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO