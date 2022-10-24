ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

3 people, including young girl, hospitalized after Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. The girl and a man were being treated for critical injuries, and another man sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said. There were no outstanding...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Road rage shooting leaves 8-year-old girl in critical condition

Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Humane Society treating dogs that survived house fire in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — Five trembling, scared pups sitting in kennels at The Arizona Humane Society are the only survivors from a fatal house fire that killed more than two dozen dogs over the weekend. “They’re scared but we’re trying to provide them with comfort,” said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman injured, 3 dogs safe after home burns down in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and a dog are safe after a house completely burned down in east Mesa Tuesday morning. Mesa fire officials say the blaze broke out before 9 a.m. in the area of Palo Verde Street and Hampton Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames about to spread to a nearby home. Although crews were able to get control and put out the fire, by that point the home was a complete loss. Video from residents nearby showed the home a huge pummel of black smoke billowing out from the home.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix

Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue hoping to adopt out longtime rescue pets

PHOENIX — October is "Adopt a Shelter Dog" month and there is a Valley pet rescue that is hoping you'll open your home to some of their longtime residents. "We just have some that have a little bit of a harder time getting adopted — maybe they're bigger or they just don't stand out as much as other dogs, but they are amazing animals," explains Karen Anderson with Lost Our Home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-car crash in Phoenix

Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames

MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
MESA, AZ

