BREAKING: Florida State Offensive Line Commit Flips to Florida

The Seminoles lose a pledge in the 2023 class.

The Florida State Seminoles and Mike Norvell have had a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail heading into the 2022 season. Even during the season with a major pickup with 2023 blue-chip wide receiver Hykeem Williams picking Ron Dugans and the ‘Noles back in late September.

Alex Atkins and Mike Norvell have done a great job in one area in the last two years and that’s been building the trenches, primarily on the offensive side. The Seminoles did a fantastic job in the 2022 class bringing in a total of 10 offensive linemen including transfers from across the country.

On Monday evening, Atkins and Norvell lost a talented offensive lineman in the 2023 class with 4-star Roderick Kearney from Orange Park, Florida. After putting out his decommitment post on Twitter, Kearney a few minutes later posted that he'd be flipping his commitment to Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.

Kearney is ranked as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class per the 247 Sports Composite. The loss of Kearney puts the Seminoles as the No. 19 class in the country and only holds one offensive line commit with 4-star Lucas Simmons.

