ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado drivers forget how to drive in the snow every year

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAKVa_0ilAmQly00

Colorado drivers forget how to drive in the snow every year 02:16

You might think to yourself, "we live in a mountainous state, we can handle driving on a little snow."

Bad news: according to Colorado State Patrol, it takes a few months for our drivers to actually remember safe driving tactics once the snow starts falling.

"It doesn't have to be multiple feet, it's usually just a few inches," State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Monday. "That's the stark reminder of how we need to relearn how to drive in Colorado on inclement roadways."

Sunday saw plenty of snowy challenges for drivers making their way through Summit County, with Vail Pass closing and reported closures of Loveland Pass as well.

"The reality is, it doesn't need to happen," Trooper Lewis said. "If you have the proper tire or tire equipment, tire tread, just go slow. You can usually make it through just about anything."

Lewis said speed tends to be the main factor in any early season snow crashes in Colorado but making sure you have the right equipment is a big part of the success of a driver as well.

Comments / 4

Related
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident

Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
county17.com

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Denver may see first snowfall as cold front hits Colorado

There's a cold front on the way that will deliver cold, wind, and chances for rain and snow across the state. For Denver, temperatures will be 'on the border of' cold enough for any rain to turn to snow in the city overnight into Thursday morning. As far as impact,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Freeze Warning in place for Denver, Boulder midnight through 9 a.m. Friday

The snow is gone and we are now in for our first bitter night of the season here in Denver. Clear conditions are expected overnight. The lack of cloud cover will keep us without any insulation and we are in for a cold night. A Freeze Warning will be in place from midnight through 9:00 am for the Denver area and Boulder as temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s on Friday morning. Cover your flowers if you have any and disconnect your hoses. We're getting to that time of year that we need to get our sprinkler systems taken care of. After our very cold morning, we warm up quickly to the low 60s and should have a beautiful sunny afternoon. We stay warm and sunny through the weekend and we aren't expecting any haunting weather for Halloween. 
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New film celebrates women on a Colorado ski slope

More than 200 women who descended on a Colorado ski area to ski naked are getting international for a new film that breaks down barriers and promotes body positivity. In November the movie "Full Frontal Freedom" will debut in Denver. It was created by Jenny Verrochi, the founder of Wild Barn Coffee and Boot Tan Fest. The movie highlights a day where 250 women met at Bluebird Backcountry near Rabbit Ears Pass and spent the day skiing in the nude. "'Full Frontal Freedom' emerged from a desire to unite the rebels, the overlooked, and the renegades and make a film that shifts the focus from hemlines to ridgelines," said Jenny Verrochi in a press release. "On top of that peak, amidst ripping skins and shedding layers, a feeling of collective freedom rippled through the naked crowd."The last few years have been especially hard on women. So this space, this event, this day - is for us and 'Full Frontal Freedom' captures it all." A premiere event is being planned at 10 Barrel Brewing in November. The expectation is for even more women to participate in another naked ski day coming up in 2023.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado

Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver's first snow of the season possible early Thursday

Just a few days after the first official freeze of the season on Monday, the first measurable snow of the season could arrive early Thursday.A surge of snow in the mountains Wednesday morning will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range so the metro area will stay dry Wednesday. But a second surge of snow in the high country Wednesday night should successfully spread east to the urban corridor early Thursday morning.The precipitation should start as rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins before changing into snow after 2 a.m.CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold temperatures prompt Freeze Watch for the metro area

The coldest weather of the season so far has prompted a Freeze Watch for the Denver metro area on this First Alert Weather Day. Most neighborhoods will experience a hard freeze late Thursday night into early Friday morning.Most areas along the Front Range have already experienced the first freeze of the season including Denver when the temperature dropped to 31 degrees on Monday morning. Thursday night will be colder than it was on Monday with 20s in most areas. That's considered a "hard freeze" which can easily damage sprinkler systems that haven't been drained or outdoor facets left on with a hose still connected.Relatively mild weather will return for Friday and the weekend with highs in the lower 60s all three days. Overnight lows will approach freezing over the weekend but no additional hard freezes are expected through at least early next week.In fact, the forecast for early next week including Halloween on Monday continues to quite mild. After 60s on Monday, the Denver metro area could reach 70 degrees on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy