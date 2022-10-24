Read full article on original website
thurstontalk.com
The Winterfest 2022 Holiday Bazaar in Lacey is Less Than a Month Away
The annual Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest 2022 is less than a month away! On November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, you can come to drink, eat, shop and be merry in preparation for the holiday season. Get Ready for...
thurstontalk.com
Headless Mumby Brewing Company in Olympia Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Beer Release Party
On Saturday, November 12, join Headless Mumby Brewing Company in Olympia for their festive fourth anniversary. There will be prizes, food, fun and plenty of their signature, house-brewed lager. Since joining their respective Headless and Mumby home breweries, co-founders Keith and Alex truly found their niche. Craft lagers in an...
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
thurstontalk.com
Roots and Rhythms Outdoor Un-School Sees Positive Results
Roots and Rhythms is a new outdoor, learning community in Olympia for children from 2.5 to 6 years of age. Business partners Sophia Rychener and Sarah Lumper have combined their 35 years of preschool experience to offer an environment that speaks to the wholeness of young learners. “We trust the autonomy of the child,” explains Sophia. At the program’s core is love with elements of risk, reflection, joy and engagement. Roots and Rhythms might be called a play school or a preschool. It is also an alternative to more structured, indoor classrooms.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
q13fox.com
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
seattlerefined.com
Shelton NEON Project lights up nostalgia one sign at a time
A Shelton artist has lovingly restored and reilluminated historic neon signs in downtown Shelton and plans to do more. Forrest Cooper learned neon glass blowing and repair while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Northwest College of Art in Poulsbo. "I actually was really into industrial sculpture and using light...
secretseattle.co
15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days
Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
thurstontalk.com
Celebrating 20 Years of Inspired Cooking at Bayview School of Cooking in Olympia
The chefs are back in the kitchen at the Bayview School of Cooking in Olympia. Once again, you can get up close and personal with the flavors of the Northwest or ethnic cuisines from all the world. The soft opening this summer confirmed that people are excited to attend classes and events. “We weren’t sure what to expect,” says Director Leanne Willard, “We are glad to be back!”
multicare.org
Good Sam’s Sam keeps the peace
With the help of donor funds, Operations Manager of Site Security and Hospitality Services Justin Worthington started a K9 security program at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. K9 Sam was selected out of 14 dogs for his calm disposition, love of getting pets and great focus. Meet the newest member of...
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
Chronicle
Group Buying Centralia Motel 6 Offers Artistic Renderings of Planned Studio Apartments
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween with plans to transform the building into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. She said rent will be “$900 gross including a full utility package...
Chronicle
Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months
One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
What do people not like about living in Tacoma?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Tacoma and want it to get better.
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
