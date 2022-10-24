Read full article on original website
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack
The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
KOMO News
Police ramping up DUI enforcement for Halloween weekend
To keep the horrors off the streets this Halloween weekend, several police agencies in the Puget Sound Region are ramping up their patrols in an effort to bust impaired drivers. The Bellevue Police Department is just one of the agencies increasing patrols in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties this weekend....
Despite rain, snow along Highway 2, Bolt Creek Fire still burning
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — After an unseasonably warm October, the Cascades are finally getting their first taste of precipitation. Along the Skykomish River on Highway 2, there is now an increased risk of debris flow and landslides. Further up the road, the Stevens Pass Ski Area received a dusting of...
kpq.com
Waterville Councilmember Accused of Fleeing From and Lying to Police
Waterville Town Councilmember Cody Preugschat was arrested for fleeing from and lying to a Douglas County deputy Tuesday. Douglas County Prosecutors charged Preugschat with eluding a police officer, tampering with a witness, and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. On Oct. 9, Preugschat allegedly fled from...
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
KOMO News
WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall
Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
KOMO News
Widespread windstorm leads to extensive power outages around Puget Sound
A windstorm caused havoc and headaches across large stretches of Western Washington on Thursday. At its height, thousands of homes and businesses lost power and left line crews scrambling to restore service. A lot of the areas that were in the dark have the lights back on at this point, but for many, the power was out for hours and they consider it a wake-up call for what could be in store this winter.
kpq.com
Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case
An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
4 Small Town Savory Diners in Washington Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities
One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
KLEWTV
$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Washington state apartment
EVERETT, Wash. (KOMO) — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from a Washington state apartment on Wednesday. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force. The task force consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
Chronicle
Washington Man Gets No Jail Time for Making Hallucinogen for Religious Ceremonies
WATERVILLE — A former Rock Island man won't serve jail time after he was convicted of conspiring to manufacture a hallucinogen he says was intended for religious ceremonies. Jay Daniel Doty, 71, pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony.
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
kpq.com
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
$1.5 Million Worth Of Drugs Discovered In Abandoned Apartment
Investigators suspect a 'high-level drug trafficking organization' was involved with this.
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
