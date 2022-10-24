ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver homeless population count reaches 14-year record

By DJ Summers
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtiQc_0ilAlmHH00

DENVER (KDVR) — The homeless population in Denver has increased over the past 14 years.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Point-In-Time count, there were nearly 7,000 homeless people in the Denver metro on a single January night this year, a 14-year record. Advocates say these counts understate the case and there may be as many as 30,000 unhoused people in the metro area.

Seeing the problem: Homelessness in the Denver metro

HUD’s report compared the growth of homeless populations to several other cities that have put new plans and policies in place to address the issue over the last decade, including Rockford, Illinois; San Antonio; Houston; and Washington, D.C.

Houston and Washington, D.C. both saw their homeless populations decrease across three comparisons: 10 years, five years and three years.

San Antonio had more limited success, with the homeless population increasing over the longer-term 10-year measurement and the short-term three-year measurement. But when reviewing the five-year measurement, there has been a reduction in the Texas city.

Of the four metros, only the Denver area had consistent, sustained growth in the homeless population across all three comparisons.

Leaders from Denver, Aurora and several other neighboring communities recently traveled to Houston to study the city’s success so they can develop plans. Aurora City Council is expected to consider a new plan during its meeting on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streets

(Denver, Colo.) Today I received a press release from Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, that I found a bit triggering. It seems a Denver man experiencing homelessness sustained several injuries in a scooter accident recently. Finding him health care has proven to be a runaround.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Denver Ballot Measure Offers Free Legal Help for Renters Facing Eviction

On the ballot for Denver voters this fall: The creation of free legal service for any Denver renter facing eviction. Initiated Ordinance 305, known as “No Eviction Without Representation” (NEWR), was put on the ballot by a group of grassroots advocates under the same name. The group is committed to increasing homelessness prevention in Denver.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

JOB WON: Connecting refugees and immigrants to vacant Colorado jobs

A bell “dinged” loudly inside a crowded conference room at the Community College of Aurora’s Lowry campus on Saturday. Immediately, everyone cheered. The bell represented another person being hired at a job fair the college was hosting for newly-arrived immigrants and refugees to the Denver area. One of the employers present, hotel company Extended Stay America, was hiring people on site and had a bell at its table that rang every time they offered someone else a job.
AURORA, CO
David Heitz

Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado has thrown the prairie dogs to predatory ferrets, again raising the question: How can anyone kill such an adorable species?. Prairie dogs may just be the cutest thing in Colorado. A newcomer to the state seeing them for the first time may be shocked to see they really do resemble the creatures in the “Whack-A-Mole” game from childhood pizza parlor parties.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Is Catching Up to 50 Cent's Love for Greeley Rapper Sauce.K

D'Angelo Garza, who goes by the stage name Sauce.K, has been writing lyrics since he was in the fourth grade. When he was growing up in Greeley, his fellow students teased him for his efforts to make music, bombarding him with negativity anytime he tried to share his lyrics or beats. "I would ask kids my age, 'Hey, what do you think of this?,' and right off the bat, it was just so negative," he recalls. "I always got negative feedback, and I had anxiety, so it took a lot of courage to even ask someone, just to get shut down."
GREELEY, CO
David Heitz

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
DENVER, CO
KGAB AM 650

Denver At The Bottom Of The List For Best Baseball Cities. It’s Because The Rockies Are Bad, Isn’t It?

Sorry, Rockies, but it's looking like Denver isn't the best area for being a baseball city. I know, I know. It's a hard pill to swallow. I mean, I love going to the Rockies games. My wife and I love getting some cheap seats, going and drinking 3 dollar beers before the first pitch(you have to drink a Coors at Coors Field), and enjoying Downtown Denver before heading back to our hotel.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Chris Spears, CBS4 Denver Weather Fave: Why I Left TV for Retail

For more than eight years, forecaster Chris Spears was a staple on CBS4 Denver, where he built up a considerable fan base with his ultra-accessible style and devotion to giving practical advice. "To me, a TV meteorologist is a customer-service giver," he says. "We offer a product and give it to you to meet your needs — and that product is information. That's how I treated my job."
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Rain changes to snow in Denver: How much will we get?

DENVER — The Mile High City will likely get its first measurable snowfall on Thursday while Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the mountains of Colorado with several inches of snow expected. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning....
DENVER, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy