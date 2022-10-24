1 person dies after single vehicle crash in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m, Henderson police responded to reports of a crash at a new home construction area west of Via Altimira, according to authorities.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Mercedes sedan was traveling westbound on Via Altimira at high speed, police said.

The sedan then went off the roadway and rolled several times ultimately ejecting the unsecured driver.

The 23-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and impairment are considered factors according to police. This is an ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time.

This is the tenth accident-related death this year in Henderson Police Department’s jurisdiction.

