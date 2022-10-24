Read full article on original website
Related
Parents react to where Indiana stands on the nations report card
According to the national report card test scores are down across the country, including here in Indiana. It's a trend the State Department of Education was already tracking.
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana Fourth and Eighth Grade Students Earn Math Scores Above National Average
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana fourth and eighth grade students outperformed their peers nationwide in math and earned similar scores as their peers nationwide in reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The assessment – also known as the Nation’s Report Card – provides a snapshot of how Indiana’s students...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
Growing number of Indiana school districts victims of cyberattacks
Cybercriminals love to target schools because they’re often easy to hack, they’re a treasure trove of student and staff personal information.
WTHI
Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need. Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs. The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options. The coalition wants...
Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?
The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
953wiki.com
Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
Nevada changes Silver Alert protocol after Indiana man's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Months after Ronnie Barker died after waiting for help for more than a week on a Nevada mountain, his death has brought about change to that state's Silver Alert protocol. Barker was with his wife, Beverly, driving their RV through Nevada in late March when they became...
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
WGU Indiana sending care kits to health care workers before Daylight Saving Time ends
INDIANAPOLIS — Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6, and for thousands of overnight health care workers, it means their schedule will get more grueling. WGU Indiana is hosting a packing party Wednesday to send 2,500 care kits to health care workers across the state. Faculty, staff and nursing students...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children’s vaccines
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children. But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so. Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That...
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
What Hoosier parents need to know about cyberbullying
INDIANAPOLIS — Cyberbullying is a problem for everyone on the internet, but especially children. 13Sunrise talked with Dr. Kathryn Seigfried-Speller, a Purdue University professor and expert on cyberbullying. She laid out what makes cyberbullying such a problem, how to talk about it with kids before it happens and where you can turn for help when it does.
Here's how Marion County organizations plan to use new funding to fight violence against women
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is receiving $3 million to help organizations statewide combat violence against women. The funding comes through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute as part of the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program. "STOP" stands for services, training, officers and prosecutors. Five of the 51 public and...
Many Indiana residents to get payment for up to $650
man holding moneyPhoto by Timo Miroshnichenko (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The state of Indiana is returning $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large
SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
Comments / 0