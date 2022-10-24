ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Valley families celebrating extra special Diwali

By Madeleine Wright
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZXP3_0ilAlH6s00

Families in Philadelphia area celebrating Diwali 01:59

MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) -- Many families in the Delaware Valley are celebrating Diwali, the popular festival of lights. Millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world observe the five-day holiday, but Monday is the main celebration.

It was cloudy and dreary outside, but inside, it was bright and festive as Venkata Ramana Vepachedu and his family gathered to celebrate Diwali.

Considered the most important holiday in India, the festival of lights marks the triumph of good over evil.

"This is celebrated on the happy occasion when Krishna, with the support of his wife, Satyabhama, killed a demon called Narakasura, who abducted many princesses," Vepachedu said.

To thank lord Krishna for defeating the enemy, the family offers a prayer with flowers and sandalwood. They also honor Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Then, there's a feast filled with treats and food offered to the gods.

"So when we share the joy, it amplifies," Vepachedu said.

One of the most popular desserts during Diwali is Gulab Jamun. They're fried balls of dough scented with cardamom and soaked in syrup.

"Later, we do fireworks, along with the friends and neighbors, and share the feast with each other," Vepachedu said.

Vepachedu says this Diwali is extra special now that the family's favorite baseball team could be on its way to a world championship.

"I also bought more fireworks so that we have two occasions to celebrate: one our regular Diwali festival, and another, Phillies making it in to the World Series," Vepachedu said.

Diwali began Saturday and ends on Wednesday.

A time of love, light and joy.

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

Wegmans opens in Delaware

Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Multiple hunting seasons to open in November

Next month’s general firearm deer season, commonly known as the “November shotgun season,” will be open from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20. That’s just one of many hunting seasons set to open next month, along with the special deer hunt open only to youth and non-ambulatory hunters on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Duck, Canada goose, and other ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

Fugitive Sought In $14K Target Thefts In South Jersey

A 31-year-old man from Delaware is sought in the theft of $14,000 worth of electronics from a South Jersey Target store, authorities said. Quentin A. Murphy,of New Castle, DE, is wanted in the burglary, Evesham police said. On July 25, 2019, the Evesham Police Department responded to 751 South Route...
NEW CASTLE, DE
92.7 WOBM

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey

We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

Deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Midterm elections is Monday in Pennsylvania. "When you've registered to vote and you choose to vote by mail or choose to vote in person on Election day, it's important to be prepared, whether it's applying for a mail-in ballot now or finding out your polling places and preparing to have a plan for election day," Al Schmidt, President and CEO of Committee of Seventy, said. Philadelphia election officials are expecting higher than normal turnout for a midterm election with two key races taking center stage. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Biopharmaceutical company to expand in Glasgow

Uvax Bio LLC, which was founded in Delaware in 2018, has announced plans for an expansion, and significant increase in its workforce. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership said Uvax plans an $8-million investment in wet lab and office space at Springside Plaza in Glasgow. The biopharmaceutical company expects to add more...
GLASGOW, DE
delawarepublic.org

Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D

Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy