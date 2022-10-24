Delaware Valley families celebrating extra special Diwali

Families in Philadelphia area celebrating Diwali 01:59

MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) -- Many families in the Delaware Valley are celebrating Diwali, the popular festival of lights. Millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world observe the five-day holiday, but Monday is the main celebration.

It was cloudy and dreary outside, but inside, it was bright and festive as Venkata Ramana Vepachedu and his family gathered to celebrate Diwali.

Considered the most important holiday in India, the festival of lights marks the triumph of good over evil.

"This is celebrated on the happy occasion when Krishna, with the support of his wife, Satyabhama, killed a demon called Narakasura, who abducted many princesses," Vepachedu said.

To thank lord Krishna for defeating the enemy, the family offers a prayer with flowers and sandalwood. They also honor Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Then, there's a feast filled with treats and food offered to the gods.

"So when we share the joy, it amplifies," Vepachedu said.

One of the most popular desserts during Diwali is Gulab Jamun. They're fried balls of dough scented with cardamom and soaked in syrup.

"Later, we do fireworks, along with the friends and neighbors, and share the feast with each other," Vepachedu said.

Vepachedu says this Diwali is extra special now that the family's favorite baseball team could be on its way to a world championship.

"I also bought more fireworks so that we have two occasions to celebrate: one our regular Diwali festival, and another, Phillies making it in to the World Series," Vepachedu said.

Diwali began Saturday and ends on Wednesday.

A time of love, light and joy.