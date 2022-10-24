Read full article on original website
Related
Here are some of the best internet reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter
After much back and forth and a lawsuit, four days ago, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform Twitter. Musk had put the deal on hold after his initial offer earlier this year. Later he backed out, citing a high number of fake or spam accounts on the platform, a point that then-CEO Aggarwal had publicly denied.
Apple (AAPL) Fiscal Q4 Earnings: Highlights and Takeaways
Apple delivered a fiscal Q4 that was neither a beauty, nor a disaster. Here are the key takeaways for AAPL investors
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0