Brady, Giannoulias outline how they'd improve driver services as Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The only open statewide office on the November ballot in Illinois is secretary of state.

Jesse White, who was elected to the office in 1998, is retiring. Whoever replaces him will be in a position that could impact every driver in Illinois – many of whom dread having to head to one of the state's driver's license facilities.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with both candidates – Republican Dan Brady and Democrat Alexi Giannoulias – about what they would do to improve services.

On Monday in front of our cameras, Brady got an earful from a frustrated driver who showed up at the Chicago North facility on Elston Avenue facility and found it closed – despite a website stating it was open.

Brady told the man he is running for secretary of state to "improve these type of things."

Both Brady and Giannoulias put enhanced online services at the top of their priority lists – if they win.

"We've been focused on a skip-the-line program, where people can schedule an appointment and get to the front of the line," Giannoulias said. "We've looked at putting people's driver's license and IDs on their mobile devices; the creation of an app; vision tests online."

"What can we do?" said Brady. "Can we move a license from renewals up to six years possibly to eight years?"

Giannoulias said modernization of all services is key. Brady also wants to open more locations – at community colleges and even libraries. In one of his ads, Brady also made a promise about crime – a big buzzword in this election cycle.

Brady said in the campaign ad that he would "support law enforcement, and allow the Secretary of State police to do what they do best – fight back against crime."

Kozlov asked Brady how exactly Secretary of State police help fight crime when their primary function is to protect the Illinois State Capitol.

Brady said while their primary function may be to protect the Capitol, 60 officers are assigned to special units for things like auto theft and illegal car sales. He says those officers could help local departments.

"I think local law enforcement could benefit from that intel that the Secretary of State's Police Division has," Brady said.

For his part, Giannoulias said, "We continue to talk about things that our office can tangibly do to help on crime; on social justice issues - and we're going to focus on that."

Giannoulias also says his past experience as Illinois state treasurer makes him uniquely qualified for office. Brady, a state representative from Bloomington, also touts his business and county service as important qualifications.

Brady also voted for the reelection of President Donald Trump in 2020 – and Mr. Trump is a vocal election results denier. So Kozlov asked Brady – if he loses, would he jump on that platform?

"No, and I haven't done that," Brady said.

Giannoulias said he will be a fierce advocate for voting rights. Rep. Brady said he would push to enhance the organ donation program within the Secretary of State's office.