Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas To Buy A Home
Interested in moving to the Las Vegas area? Learn more about the different neighborhoods in Las Vegas, including amenities, size, and average home prices.
news3lv.com
DW Bistro celebrates 12 years in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — DW Bistro is celebrating 12 years in Las Vegas with the launch of a new dinner menu. Joining us now with more is owner Bryce Krausman and chef Dalton Wilson.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
Fox5 KVVU
Sandy Valley residents to get ‘long sought-after’ Family Dollar store
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in Sandy Valley on Thursday will finally get the area’s “long sought-after” Family Dollar store. According to a media advisory from Clark County, the opening of the store will be a “game-changer” for the 2,000 residents of Sandy Valley, especially those who lack transportation options, as they have had to leave town in order to pick up groceries or make any bigger purchases.
vegas24seven.com
Meráki Greek Grill Expands with Three New Locations
Meráki Greek Grill Expands with Three New Locations. variety of dishes from Meráki Greek Grill (Photo Credit: Meráki Greek Grill) On the heels of their most recently opened Blue Diamond location, Founder Girair “Jerry” Goumroian and Executive Chef and Partner Nikos Georgousis, along with franchise partners, George and Joseph Djavairian, welcome three new venues to the Meráki Greek Grill portfolio.
Mochido to Open on Rainbow Blvd
The restaurant will open at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Mardon Avenue
Eater
Where to Find Heated Patios and Fire Pits in Las Vegas
After a long summer of triple-digits, the Las Vegas Valley has taken a steep dive into cooler temps. While the mild season makes for ideal outdoor seating, those autumn breezes can get chilly. Many Las Vegas restaurant patios offer heat lamps and fire pits so diners can enjoy the crisp air without getting too cold. Here is a list of heated outdoor dining in the Las Vegas Valley.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Food Festivals, Holiday Tree Lighting, More in November
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for November, including a festive holiday tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
Fox5 KVVU
City leaders respond after east Las Vegas families call for better safety, more community events in survey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday night families gathered at the East Las Vegas Community Center for a fun and safe event, and city leaders addressed bringing more of that to the area. A trunk-or-treating event was held at the ‘haunted courtyard’ outside the newly renovated East Las Vegas Community...
Fox5 KVVU
Group involved with proposed arena on Las Vegas Strip announces plans to fund Moulin Rouge project
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group that is part of the proposed All Net Resort and Arena on the Las Vegas Strip has announced plans to provide funding for the Moulin Rouge project. In a news release, Trypto Business Solutions LLC says its a group that its “directly involved...
Divers discover more human skeletal remains at Lake Mead outside Las Vegas
More skeletal remains have been discovered at Lake Mead following a dive earlier this month, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
Metro looking for two people in robbery of east valley business
Metro police are looking for a man and a woman who became violent when they robbed a business in the east valley.
Eater
Dominique Ansel, Inventor of the Cronut, Opens His Las Vegas Bakery
By 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21, devoted fans from around the country lined up to enter Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace — the first and only location on the West Coast and one of four in the world. The James Beard Award-winning pastry chef is best known as the creator of the Cronut, which he debuted in New York’s Soho neighborhood in May 2013 after repeated coaxing by his then-girlfriend-now-wife who wanted him to offer a doughnut at his shop for Mother’s Day. As a Frenchman who prefers light, flaky pastries, it took two months to perfect the viral pastry’s recipe. Now, Ansel presents a new monthly Cronut flavor that is unique to each of his locations. Once the month is over, the flavor is never repeated anywhere — it’s gone forever.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
vegas24seven.com
The Sand Dol-la-la-lar Lounge is bringing the holiday cheer with Miracle on Spring Mountain and Sippin’ Santa On Main holiday pop-ups
THE SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE AND THE SAND DOLLAR DOWNTOWN ARE HANGING UP THE MISTLETOE AND DUSTING OFF THE HOLIDAY SWEATERS FOR MIRACLE ON SPRING MOUNTAIN AND SIPPIN’ SANTA ON MAIN HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES. Nostalgic, fully immersive holiday experiences with festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, nightly entertainment, chef pop-ups, and more. The...
Chinese Restaurant Beijing Taste to Open Soon
Beijing Taste will open at Mountain View Plaza
