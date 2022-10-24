ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Sandy Valley residents to get ‘long sought-after’ Family Dollar store

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in Sandy Valley on Thursday will finally get the area’s “long sought-after” Family Dollar store. According to a media advisory from Clark County, the opening of the store will be a “game-changer” for the 2,000 residents of Sandy Valley, especially those who lack transportation options, as they have had to leave town in order to pick up groceries or make any bigger purchases.
SANDY VALLEY, NV
vegas24seven.com

Meráki Greek Grill Expands with Three New Locations

Meráki Greek Grill Expands with Three New Locations. variety of dishes from Meráki Greek Grill (Photo Credit: Meráki Greek Grill) On the heels of their most recently opened Blue Diamond location, Founder Girair “Jerry” Goumroian and Executive Chef and Partner Nikos Georgousis, along with franchise partners, George and Joseph Djavairian, welcome three new venues to the Meráki Greek Grill portfolio.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Where to Find Heated Patios and Fire Pits in Las Vegas

After a long summer of triple-digits, the Las Vegas Valley has taken a steep dive into cooler temps. While the mild season makes for ideal outdoor seating, those autumn breezes can get chilly. Many Las Vegas restaurant patios offer heat lamps and fire pits so diners can enjoy the crisp air without getting too cold. Here is a list of heated outdoor dining in the Las Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV

Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
LAUGHLIN, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces Food Festivals, Holiday Tree Lighting, More in November

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for November, including a festive holiday tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Dominique Ansel, Inventor of the Cronut, Opens His Las Vegas Bakery

By 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21, devoted fans from around the country lined up to enter Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace — the first and only location on the West Coast and one of four in the world. The James Beard Award-winning pastry chef is best known as the creator of the Cronut, which he debuted in New York’s Soho neighborhood in May 2013 after repeated coaxing by his then-girlfriend-now-wife who wanted him to offer a doughnut at his shop for Mother’s Day. As a Frenchman who prefers light, flaky pastries, it took two months to perfect the viral pastry’s recipe. Now, Ansel presents a new monthly Cronut flavor that is unique to each of his locations. Once the month is over, the flavor is never repeated anywhere — it’s gone forever.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Sand Dol-la-la-lar Lounge is bringing the holiday cheer with Miracle on Spring Mountain and Sippin’ Santa On Main holiday pop-ups

THE SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE AND THE SAND DOLLAR DOWNTOWN ARE HANGING UP THE MISTLETOE AND DUSTING OFF THE HOLIDAY SWEATERS FOR MIRACLE ON SPRING MOUNTAIN AND SIPPIN’ SANTA ON MAIN HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES. Nostalgic, fully immersive holiday experiences with festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, nightly entertainment, chef pop-ups, and more. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV

