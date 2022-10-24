By 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21, devoted fans from around the country lined up to enter Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace — the first and only location on the West Coast and one of four in the world. The James Beard Award-winning pastry chef is best known as the creator of the Cronut, which he debuted in New York’s Soho neighborhood in May 2013 after repeated coaxing by his then-girlfriend-now-wife who wanted him to offer a doughnut at his shop for Mother’s Day. As a Frenchman who prefers light, flaky pastries, it took two months to perfect the viral pastry’s recipe. Now, Ansel presents a new monthly Cronut flavor that is unique to each of his locations. Once the month is over, the flavor is never repeated anywhere — it’s gone forever.

