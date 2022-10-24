Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Fifth grade teacher accused of keeping ‘kill list’ of students and colleagues
A fifth-grade Indiana teacher has been accused of keeping a “kill list” of students and made threats against them. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a teacher at St Stanislaus School in Indiana, allegedly told two students on Wednesday that she wanted to kill them and staff at the school before killing herself, the East Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The children are aged 11 and 12. Students in Ms Carrasquillo-Torres’s class alarmed a counselor of the remarks. Ms Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly admitted to the assistant principal that she “want[ed] to kill [herself], staff and students, and did also make a kill list,”...
Police shoot and kill Arizona man who they say threw rocks at their cars
Police fatally shot an Arizona man who they said threw rocks at their cars, but family members questioned why they did not use a nonlethal method, saying the man had a history of mental health issues. Ali Osman was killed around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix. Two patrol units were...
St Louis school shooting - latest: Gunman Orlando Harris was ‘tired of everybody’ after graduating last year
The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place. The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year, according to local media reports, though it is not yet known if he had any direct connection to any of the victims.One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody”...
A Uvalde aide says she ended up in the hospital after Texas cops blamed her for propping the school door open as the gunman attacked
Uvalde school worker Emilia "Amy" Marin told ABC News that the changing stories about the deadly mass shooting left her distraught.
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Patient's jealous boyfriend shot two hospital workers to death, authorities say
A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials.
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting
A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...
Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door
A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
2 killed, 7 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school; suspect killed by police, authorities say
Three people were dead, including the gunman, and at least seven others injured after a shooting at a high school in St. Louis on Monday, police said.
Nathan Larson, admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping California girl, dies in custody
FRESNO -- A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno, California. Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death. The Bee reported that Larson had...
Boy, 12, among six killed after night of shootings in the US leaves ten injured including four teenagers
SIX people including a 12-year-old boy have been shot dead after a night of gun violence in the US. Ten others, including several teenagers, were also injured by gunfire on Friday night in cities across the nation, including New Orleans, Chicago, and Houston. A 12-year-old-boy died on Friday night after...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Bizarre location Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead revealed as family find it suspicious
THE heartbroken family of tragic Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie has revealed the "suspicious" location where her body was found on campus - six days after she disappeared. The 20-year-old junior, who was last seen at the university in New Jersey on Friday, October 14, was discovered almost a week later behind the tennis courts by a facilities employee.
Parents: Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver may have been "lured away" by someone
RAYNHAM -- Sixteen-year-old Colleen Weaver left her Raynham home between 1 and 4 a.m. on October 18 and has not been seen since. Police are still looking for the teen and have turned to the public for help. "It's like literally she vanished into thin air," Colleen's mother, Kristen told WBZ-TV. "She's been missing for a week today, Tuesday and we don't believe she ran away. We believe that she met someone online and was lured away from home." Her parents said it was out of character for her to leave without a trace in the middle of the night. Police...
Oxford high school gunman says he picked out the gun he used to kill 4 people — and he gave his dad the money to buy it for him
The gunman pleaded guilty Monday to 24 counts against him, including four counts of first-degree murder. He now faces life in prison.
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Comments / 2