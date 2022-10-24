ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

National test scores show Colorado lagged behind during pandemic

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

National test scores show Colorado lagged behind during pandemic

The pandemic has taken its toll on education. Test scores released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress show learning has fallen back during the time kids were not regularly in class. The scores have plunged in Colorado, among other states.

The good news is the kids are back in the classroom. The bad news is how far they have fallen behind.

Earlier this year reading tests were given to 4th graders, math tests to 8th graders throughout the state. The results were discouraging.

Scott Jones' job at the Colorado Department of Education is to direct where the state's share of federal money should go to catch up.

"The pandemic has had a number of impacts for students across the state and in different ways based on the community for students who were bouncing between hybrid learning and remote learning," he said.

Colorado placed 20th among states for 8th grade math, better for 4th grade reading, placing with the top 13 states.

But Hispanic students scored lower on the math side. Nicholas Martinez is the executive director of Transforming Education Now, a grassroots group.

"I think it's very disappointing to see a long trajectory of Latino students being underserved by the school systems and that there hasn't been much done for our students to catch up," he said.

The federal money is directed to students in need; $1.8 billion goes to Colorado Public Schools. The state controls $180 million of that.

It's going to such things as reading and math materials, high-impact tutoring during the day for students and mentoring for teachers.

Jones, says the catching up from the pandemic years has already begun, "I believe that recovery is taking place now in schools across the state. It's going to take as we institute new programs."

