Woodlawn leader, residents concerned about migrants coming to their neighborhood

By Lauren Victory
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago has welcomed thousands of migrants in recent months, bused in from Texas.

CBS 2 has learned there's a plan in the works to house hundreds at an old school in the Woodlawn neighborhood and it's a decision many residents, and the alderwoman said, blindsided them.

Occasionally, neighbors near the old Wadsworth Elementary School would see the lights on for a meeting or training of some sort. But recently, other activity caught their eye: dumpsters and trucks that haven't been seen at the building in years.

"Companies bringing in bathroom equipment, lighting," said Woodlawn resident Terrance Miller.

Woodlawn residents were intrigued, even excited, about what could be coming to 64th and University.

"Maybe put in an incubator, or some type of cultural center," Miller said.

It'll be a center of culture, but an unexpected one. CBS 2 has learned this former school is being prepped to become a shelter for migrants, a home for up to 500 asylum seekers bused in from Texas.

"You're putting them in harms way. It doesn't make sense."

Alderman Jeanette Taylor (20th) said she had no idea this was happening or else she would've suggested parts of her ward that are home to Latinx organizations and churches.

But by being in Woodlawn...

"They would be in a Black part of the ward where nobody speaks Spanish. Nobody could help them," Taylor said.

Taylor, a frequent critic of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, informed residents about the city's plans in a letter, calling out the mayor for rushing to create housing in an area that's already struggling.

"It's great to take care of other people. You're not doing the same for homeless people in our community," Taylor said.

Other concerns include the proximity of the hundreds of newcomers to a senior building and a high school.

"We have no idea what the background of the people are that they're talking about bringing here," said Woodlawn resident Tracey Thompson. "We as taxpayers, we deserve a lot more transparency and forthrightness."

No one interviewed said they disagree with helping asylum seekers, it's just how the help is happening.

Moon Pie
3d ago

Oh I just get so excited seeing how the illegals are sparking controversy among politicians in these sanctuary cities. Thank you southern states for spreading the love...

Gayle Smith
3d ago

Why can't they do this for our homeless our vets our families who barely make it from pay check to paycheck. Our citizens should come first.

FL-native-cracker
3d ago

You wanted to be a sanctuary city, well you’ve got what you wanted. Deal with it I bet you have a new out look on the texas border towns now

