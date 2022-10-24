ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers Police tow 42 "phantom" cars in weekend sweep

By Tony Aiello
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTNeo_0ilAkPop00

Yonkers Police tow dozens of "ghost" cars 01:59

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police in Yonkers are cracking down on so-called "ghost" or "phantom" cars, which they say are menaces on the road. Dozens are now off the streets after a weekend sweep, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday.

From expensive luxury cars to beat-up work vans, 42 vehicles with fake or expired temporary plates - or no plates at all - are off the streets of Yonkers.

"In order to drive on a public street, your car needs to be properly registered, needs to be inspected, needs to be insured," said Yonkers Police Lt. Dean Politiopoulos.

Politiopoulos said it was easy pickings over the weekend as a special enforcement team towed vehicle after vehicle for ignoring state registration rules and regulations. The violators often had fake temporary plates, purchased online or even printed at home, displayed.

"This is a photocopy of a license plate. They printed their own expiration date and Scotch-taped it to the bottom," said Politiopoulos.

Mayor Mike Spano, concerned about the use of unregistered vehicles in crime, joined the cops in the field during the weekend sweep.

"Very often those who want to commit crimes drive these vehicles with these paper plates on them because they're very, very hard to trace back," said Spano.

As CBS2 recently reported , cars with paper tags being used in shootings and robberies are a huge issue in New York City .

To be sure, most of the confiscated vehicles aren't used in crimes. The owners are skirting the rules and putting other drivers at risk by skipping registration and insurance.

"I mean, I think people will do whatever they can get away with," said George Burns, of Riverdale.

"If someone's at fault and the other party doesn't have insurance to go after, it's going to be you and your company footing the bill," said Politiopoulos.

Cops said the crackdown will continue. The tow trucks are ready to roll again.

Yonkers Police said drivers can get their vehicles back after submitting proof of proper registration, inspection and insurance.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect On Loose After 15-Year-Old Shot In Yonkers, Police Say

A 15-year-old boy was hit twice in a Westchester County shooting, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in Yonkers in the area of 290 Woodworth Ave. and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Stamford

A man was nabbed with a large stash of fentanyl, as well as other drugs, after police received word he was dealing in the area. Anthony Mojica, age 34, of the Bronx, was arrested in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Stamford on the 200 block of Bedford Street.
STAMFORD, CT
PIX11

Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
CBS New York

Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted for Yonkers shooting captured in North Carolina

YONKERS, NY – Federal agents with the FBI have arrested a man who shot another man inside a Yonkers apartment last week. Nahkeem Janvier, 21, was apprehended in North Carolina. According to police, last Wednesday, at approximately 2:50 AM, officers responded to an apartment at 32 Vineyard Avenue on a report of a shooting incident. Police said an argument inside the apartment escalated into a shooting. A 33-year-old was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound prior to police arrival. He was allegedly shot by a relative of his domestic partner. Both men were engaged in a dispute The post Fugitive wanted for Yonkers shooting captured in North Carolina appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy