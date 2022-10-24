ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

By Esme Murphy
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening.

Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner.

The latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.

So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000.

WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.

Comments / 14

Freedom Jaeger
3d ago

We need election watchers and election judges scrutinizing the voting processes in all precincts! Especially, MInneapolis and St.Paul , and even more so , Ilhan’s district!

My Nickname
3d ago

Libs will take it. No one did anything about ballot harvesting or cleaning the roles.

Dan Burns
2d ago

Walz has to go. He wouldn’t even show up for the debate. Just like the riots absent

mprnews.org

Election integrity the key issue in Minnesota secretary of state race

On a recent Saturday morning, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warmed up a crowd of DFL organizers, candidates and volunteers. Outside a busy campaign office, Simon quipped that “it is a heck of a time to be in the democracy business,” before taking a more stern tone to contrast himself with his Republican opponent Kim Crockett.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November

(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Gov. Ventura endorses Walz: "This election is too important"

MINNEAPOLIS -- On the heels of former President Donald Trump's surprise endorsement of Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, former Gov. Jesse Ventura has issued his endorsement for incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz."As an independent statesman, I don't believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I've rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota – of any political persuasion. But this election is too important. That's why I'm endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection," Ventura said in a video he released overnight.He said that one of the reasons he is endorsing Walz is connected with the events of...
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely

Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Gov. Walz secures endorsement from former MN Gov. Jesse Ventura

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz shared a video Thursday morning on his Twitter page of Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura sharing his endorsement for Walz in the upcoming general election. The post can be seen below:. Governor Ventura served as the 38th governor of Minnesota from...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Former Gov. Jesse Ventura endorses DFLer Tim Walz for reelection in Minnesota

Not exactly an October surprise, but former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s endorsement of fellow Gov. Tim Walz wasn’t expected. Ventura, a former Navy Seal and onetime professional wrestler, called his endorsement of any major party candidate unprecedented. But the one-term governor cited Walz’s response to COVID-19 and the threat to abortion rights as reasons for changing tactics.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature

(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Crockett picks up Trump endorsement for Minnesota SOS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Kim Crockett picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement Tuesday in her run for secretary of state against incumbent Democrat Steve Simon. Trump’s endorsement on Truth Social claimed that election fraud in Minnesota is “rampant” and that Crockett would “get to the bottom of that.” Trump has repeatedly pressed false claims that his 2020 election loss was due to fraud, even though the results have been confirmed by multiple reviews in battleground states, by judges who rejected dozens of legal challenges, and by Trump’s own Department of Justice and top officials in his administration. Crockett has called the 2020 election “rigged” against Trump and harshly criticized Simon’s support for making voting accessible, especially during the pandemic. On Tuesday, she said she was surprised by Trump’s endorsement, and pledged that if elected her office would “be a nonpartisan operation that guards every eligible vote.”
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Latest poll shows neck-and-neck race for governor

The latest poll in the governor’s race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Governor Tim Walz, within the margin of error. The survey is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News, and Carleton College analyst Steven Schier says about its accuracy:. “They have...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin judge won't allow partial addresses on ballots

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day.The ruling was a win for the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature, which intervened in the lawsuit.The case focused on how much of the address of a witness needs to be included on an absentee ballot certificate in order for the ballot to be counted.The Wisconsin Elections Commission has said that an address must include three elements:...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin as lawsuits over ballots continue

In-person early voting began Tuesday in the battleground state of Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes and restrictions on who can return ballots.The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day in the swing state where both Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are on the ballot.Polls have shown the governor's race between Evers and Republican Tim Michels to be about even, while Johnson has an apparent lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Jensen’s tax cut would require deep spending cuts Minnesotans of both parties will reject

By now you have probably heard that Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen has proposed eliminating Minnesota’s income tax, which provides more than half of all state general fund tax revenue. Last week, a Minnesota Reformer analysis showed this would overwhelmingly benefit the highest-earners while requiring substantial increases in sales and property taxes that fall […] The post Jensen’s tax cut would require deep spending cuts Minnesotans of both parties will reject appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

N.D. lawmakers: Term limit defeat has chance with groups' support

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota's Republican legislative majority leaders on Wednesday predicted a possible narrow defeat by voters on a measure to impose term limits on lawmakers and the governor.Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert told The Associated Press that an increasing number of organizations that have surfaced recently against the measure, which has helped offset a well-funded out-of-state group that got the issue on the ballot.Wardner and Pollert, both of whom are retiring at the end of the year, were among GOP and Democratic lawmakers, business leaders, lobbyists and others who spoke...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Preview: Esme Murphy goes 1-on-1 with Gov. Tim Walz, Dr. Scott Jensen

MINNEAPOLIS -- The midterm elections are just two weeks away. An average of recent polls shows a tightening race for Minnesota governor.WCCO's Esme Murphy sat down both candidates about a number of issues ranging from education to abortion. Answers to your questions from each candidate will be presented in a special, one-hour episode of Esme's Talking Points this Wednesday.Republican Dr. Scott Jensen's campaign is surging. On Sunday, he stood solo on the debate stage at KSTP after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz turned down an offer of a televised debate. Walz is counting on issues like abortion rights to win him...
MINNESOTA STATE
