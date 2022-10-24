Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
The Fall of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers run a "death by a thousand paper cuts" passing offense. All they want to do is call a passing game that consists of slants, screens, and RPOs, banking on a combination of high completion percentage and yards after the catch to move the sticks. It's a viable approach in theory, but it requires hivemind perfection from the playcaller, passer, and pass-catchers. The Packers do not have that. They are cutting themselves as much as they are cutting defenses.
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano criticizes Matt Ryan benching
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich shocked the football world with his decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan -- and he has also drawn some criticism from his predecessor. Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano, who now serves as an analyst, had some pretty harsh words when discussing the move...
Three players Bills could target at trade deadline
Buffalo remains in the market for roster upgrades. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here are potential options for the Bills. A starting defensive line of Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and D.J. Jones is Super Bowl caliber. Jones made the Colts' Ryan Kelly, among the league's best centers, look terrible in Week 5.
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Texans Make Four Roster Moves
Texans released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Texans signed DL Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad. Texans signed WR Michael Young to their practice squad. Texans placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list. Grugier-Hill reported approached the team asking to be released and the Texans’ brass...
Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton
After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Report: Giants' Joe Schoen 'probably would like to be done' with WR Kadarius Toney
There is yet another indication that the New York Giants would move on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney sooner than later if possible. Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com wrote Wednesday that first-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen "probably would like to be done with" Toney by next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan pointed out earlier in the week, though, it's unlikely any team would give New York a noteworthy asset for the 2021 first-round draft pick who has been limited to 12 games since Week 1 last year because of numerous injury woes.
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
New York Giants gearing up for some big offensive line changes after injuries
The New York Giants are trying to get one more win before their BYE week against the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, the only game in Week 8 that hosts two teams with a winning record is the Giants and Seahawks. Seattle has been a surprisingly solid team this year, led...
Lions Announce Three Roster Moves
Detroit also released DT Bruce Hector and signed S J.R. Reed to the practice squad. Moore, 26, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie. The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year...
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job
The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
Giants getting reinforcements as 4 players return to practice
The New York Giants are getting a boost today as four players have returned to practice. The Giants were left without a slew of talented young players for the start of the 2022 season. Today, Matt Peart, Elerson Griffin, Rodarius Williams, and Nick Gates returned to practice today after beginning the season on the PUP list.
Texas A&M players reportedly suspended over locker room incident
Three Texas A&M football players have been suspended ahead of Saturday’s big game against 15th-ranked Ole Miss, and the disciplinary action stems from something that happened in the locker room. ESPN’s Chris Low reports that defensive back Denver Harris, receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams have all...
Russell Wilson’s status for London game revealed
The Denver Broncos are preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, and they will have their starting quarterback on the field for the game. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Friday that Russell Wilson will start against Jacksonville. Wilson missed last week’s loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching
The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Raiders Defense Is Heading The Wrong Direction
The bar for the Raiders defense isn’t high. Since 2007, the Raiders haven’t finished in the top 20 for scoring defense in a season. So when Patrick Graham came in this off-season as the team’s new defensive coordinator, nobody was expecting him to transform the Raiders defense into the strength of the team — they just hoped his unit would be competent. Heck, even average would be an upgrade.
