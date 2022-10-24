The Kentucky Wildcats haven’t been shy about publicly sharing their offensive game plan this week for their matchup against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Kentucky’s plan seems to be to slow the game down and limit Tennessee’s offensive possessions. That’s essentially what they tried to do last season as well (the Wildcats had the ball for over 46 minutes but still lost 45-42).

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO