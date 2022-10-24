Read full article on original website
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Rece Davis Names SEC Team With 'Clearest' Playoff Path
There are a number of SEC teams still in contention for the College Football Playoff, but Rece Davis says one of them has the "clearest path" to get there. Appearing on "The Paul Finebaum Show" today, Davis said that Tennessee, not Alabama or Georgia, has the best chance of reaching the playoff.
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel asked about controversial situation with Alabama WR Jermaine Burton
One of the biggest topics in the college sports world over the last two weeks has been Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s decision to slap/punch a female Tennessee Vols fan as he left the field at Neyland Stadium after Bama’s 52-49 loss to UT. The incident was caught...
Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury
The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
247Sports
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
See Made Surprise Visit on SEC Roll Call This Week
Hogs join Bye Week Support Group led by none other than infamous Ed Orgeron.
atozsports.com
One thing the Tennessee Vols’ defense must watch out for against Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats haven’t been shy about publicly sharing their offensive game plan this week for their matchup against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Kentucky’s plan seems to be to slow the game down and limit Tennessee’s offensive possessions. That’s essentially what they tried to do last season as well (the Wildcats had the ball for over 46 minutes but still lost 45-42).
247Sports
Predicting LSU basketball's rotation with 2022 season weeks away
It might not seem like it but LSU basketball is less than three weeks away from its home opener on Nov. 9 against Kansas City and the purple and gold have some major decisions on the court to sort through. Coach Matt McMahon has stated as recently as SEC media...
atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Tennessee Halloween uniforms
Two weeks after topping the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shocking upset victory, the Tennessee Volunteers have yet another high-profile matchup as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown on Saturday night between two top-20 teams. And when the Volunteers take the field on Halloween night, they’ll be wearing some pretty slick blackout uniforms.
atozsports.com
Vols’ QB Hendon Hooker has proven one thing that no other Heisman candidate has this season
The Tennessee Vols have their best quarterback in recent memory. Hendon Hooker has led the team to a top five ranking and contention for the College Football Playoff. Accordingly, Hooker is firmly in the Heisman Trophy race. Against top competition, the Vols’ quarterback is setting himself apart so far this...
atozsports.com
Vols legend says Kentucky is in for “a rude awakening” on Saturday
Tennessee football is set for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Some analysts are predicting that it could be an upset spot for Josh Heupel’s surging Vols team. But one person who believes fully in the Big Orange is UT basketball great Ron Slay.
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
atozsports.com
National analyst is praising Tennessee now, but don’t forget what he said about Vols fans 5 years ago
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is one of many national talking heads praising the Tennessee Vols right now. The Vols are the best story in college football. No one expected Tennessee to be a factor in the College Football Playoff this season, yet here they are ranked No. 3 in the nation with just five regular season games left to play.
247Sports
Kentucky vs. Tennessee football: Mark Stoops raves over Josh Heupel's emergence, Vols' offense
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops does not see a weakness on film when studying Tennessee this season. He knows Saturday night's game at Neyland Stadium against one of the nation's College Football Playoff frontrunners will be a huge test for his defense. "They have 21 plays of 40 yards...
Josh Heupel revealed reaction to Alabama's decision to play Jermaine Burton after viral video
Josh Heupel sent Alabama home from Knoxville with a loss, but one of the biggest stories from the game happened after the clock struck zero. To illustrate, the chaos of Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide — which snapped a 15-year losing streak and prompted fans to storm the field to celebrate — caused videos to appear on social media showing on-field interactions between fans and players. Allegedly, Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton was part of at least two unfortunate incidents with Volunteers fans, and TMZ and the alleged victims claim to have been struck by him.
