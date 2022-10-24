CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, CPNG and IGT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
First Trust Senior: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust Senior FCT. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 6.95 cents per share. On Tuesday, First Trust Senior will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Aravive Director Makes $499K Stock Purchase
Eric Zhang, Director at Aravive ARAV, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Zhang purchased 543,537 shares of Aravive. The total transaction amounted to $499,999. Aravive...
Aravive Executive Chairman Trades $15.00M In Company Stock
Fredric N Eshelman, Executive Chairman at Aravive ARAV, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Eshelman purchased 16,306,120 shares of Aravive. The total transaction amounted to $14,999,999.
