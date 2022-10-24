Phil & Friends At The Cap: Goose Guitarist, TAB Horns Form New Links In An Unbroken Chain [Videos/Audio]

Read full article on original website
5 Deep Cuts From The Allman Brothers Band That You Should Be Listening To
There are few groups as evocative of southern rock than The Allman Brothers Band. They wore their influences on their sleeves, mixing the soulful roots of Otis Redding with a Johnny Cash-inspired country flavor. While all of that gave them a timeless musicality, Duane Allman’s sharp guitar solos gave them just enough edge to become something truly unique.
NME
Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow members form supergroup Elegant Weapons
A new supergroup, Elegant Weapons, has been formed by members of Judas Priest, Pantera, and Rainbow. The band features Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner on guitar and Scott Travis on drums, Rex Brown of Pantera on bass, and Rainbow/MSG’s Ronnie Romero on vocals. Judas Priest touring guitarist Andy Sneap...
Robert Plant Blew Jimmy Page Away Playing at a Strange Venue and Became Led Zeppelin’s Singer Almost Immediately
Robert Plant impressed Jimmy Page so much he offer Plant the job of Led Zeppelin's singer within days.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Matt Sorum Teams With 2 Former Guns N’ Roses Bandmates on New Kings of Chaos Song
The saying goes, "Stick to your guns," and that's what Matt Sorum is doing on the new song "Judgement Day" from his all-star collective, Kings of Chaos. Sorum has enlisted his former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bandmates Duff McKagan and Slash on the song, which is the first single from the upcoming Kings of Chaos studio album.
Van Morrison Taps Into Early 20th Century Skiffle Folk on Forthcoming 2023 Album
Growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Van Morrison would hang out at his local record shop, Atlantic Records, and consume all the early 20th century blues, jazz, and folk from the likes of Jelly Roll Morton and Lead Belly playing on the turntables. Celebrating his love of those earlier sounds, Morrison takes on a collection of classic songs in the genre of skiffle folk on his upcoming album Moving on Skiffle, out March 10, 2023.
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
aarp.org
Why ‘Revolver’ Is Better Than ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Roll over, Sgt. Pepper. The Beatles’ Revolver is way beyond compare. Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield declared it “the best album the Beatles ever made, which means the best album by anybody.”. And thanks to a lavish new reissue overseen by Beatles producer George Martin’s son Giles Martin,...
Jim McGuinn Comments on the Beach Boys’ Impact on The Byrds
The Byrds and The Beach Boys had a mutual respect for one another. Here's what we know about these rock bands and what Jim Quinn said about The Beach Boys.
The Pitchfork Staff’s Favorite One-Hit Wonders of the ’90s
In the ’90s, it felt like nothing was too odd, too goofy, or too random to be the most popular song in the universe. This was the age of corporate radio consolidation and the CD boom—and, crucially, before file-sharing and streaming took off—so major distribution channels had tremendous power over precisely what went into listeners’ ears. Awash in cash, big labels took big chances on artists that didn’t necessarily scream longevity but at least had a single undeniable melody or catchy lick going for them.
