Washington State

UN watchdog to inspect Ukraine's nuclear sites amid dirty bomb charges

By Joel Gehrke
 3 days ago

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors will examine a pair of Ukrainian nuclear facilities to verify or invalidate Russia ’s allegation that Ukraine is plotting a “dirty bomb” attack in eastern Ukraine.

“The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced Monday. “No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there.”

Grossi’s statement undercuts Russia’s allegation that “two organizations in Ukraine have specific instructions to create a so-called 'dirty bomb,’” as a senior Russian military official claimed Monday. That accusation has stoked anxiety in Ukraine and across NATO that Russian President Vladimir Putin might attempt to orchestrate a nuclear incident and blame it on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ’s government.

“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Zelensky said Sunday evening. “I believe that now the world should react in the toughest possible way. If Russia has prepared another round of raising stakes and another escalating step, it must see now, preemptively and before its any new ‘dirt' that the world will not swallow that.”

ZELENSKY SAYS RUSSIA LOOKING TO LAUNCH 'FALSE FLAG' ATTACK IN SOUTHERN UKRAINE

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg likewise implied that Russia uses “these false accusations or claims as any pretext for further escalating the war in Ukraine” in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“What makes us concerned is that this is part of a pattern we have seen before from Russia — in Syria but also at the start of the war or just before the war started in February,” Stoltenberg told Politico . "And that is that Russia is accusing others [of] doing what they intend to do themselves.”

The Biden administration said Russia’s accusations are “false and transparently so” before applauding Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s decision to invite Grossi’s teams to the nuclear sites.

“That's a terrific commitment to transparency that we welcome,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday. "And the assurance that will help provide the international community — we welcome that as well.”

Ukraine agreed to relinquish the nuclear weapons that it inherited from the late Soviet Union in a 1994 agreement that saw Russia, the United States, and other nuclear powers offer security guarantees as a condition of Kyiv’s disarmament. Yet Ukraine also inherited several civilian nuclear energy plants, including one vast facility in eastern Ukraine that has been occupied by Russian forces for months.

“Both locations are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors,” the IAEA announcement said, referring to the sites that Grossi’s team will visit in response to the Russian allegation. “The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days. The purpose of the safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material.”

