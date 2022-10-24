ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

City of Binghamton Police Release Details for Toys For Tots

The City of Binghamton Police Department has announced details of this year's Toys For Tots campaign. The campaign will begin on Monday, November 28th at the former Payless Shoes store inside the Oakdale Mall. Sign-ups begin on the 28th as well and conclude on Saturday, December 10th. Toys For Tots...
BINGHAMTON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help

The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Town of Windsor to Replace Critical Equipment Lost in Fire

On Thursday, October 27, a news conference was held between County Executive Jason Garner and 2nd Legislator Scott Baker, to announce $270,000 in Small Community Grant funding for the Town of Windsor to replace a critical highway vehicle that was lost in a devastating fire at the Highway Garage in March.
WINDSOR, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
WKTV

Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school

HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a written threat of violence was reported at the school the day before. School officials called the police around 9:30 a.m. after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to...
HERKIMER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Athlete of the Week: Binghamton's Kashif Summers Jr.

The Binghamton high school football team has rebounded in the last three weeks thanks in large part to our latest Athlete of the Week Kashif Summers Jr. The running back slash quarterback that's lighting up Section IV fields. In his junior year, the light has come on for KJ summers.
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy