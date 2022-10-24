Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
‘I’m glad he did’ | Recent firefighter graduate responds to fire chief’s 911 call
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Among Rural Metro Fire’s largest graduating class were fathers, mothers and legacies Thursday evening. “I grew up I think I’ve spent multiple Christmas and holidays at the fire house,” Brandon Patrick, a class of 2021 graduate, said. Graduates like Nick Johnson and Patrick...
crossvillenews1st.com
ALMOST 1000 PEOPLE SEEK ADDICTION RECOVERY IN KNOXVILLE NOW THAT NEW CENTER AVAILABLE JUST ONE MONTH AGO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
wvlt.tv
Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
wvlt.tv
Zoo Knoxville giraffe Jumbe euthanized
A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated:...
Jewish Knox Co. couple denied by foster care agency argues in appeal they can fairly sue for religious discrimination
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jewish couple in Knox County who was denied by a Methodist foster care agency is arguing they can fairly sue for religious discrimination in an appeal over a previous court decision that considered the matter closed. The previous lawsuit challenged a 2020 state law that...
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
WATE
Office of Aging says getting old isn’t all that bad
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The old adage of growing old gracefully means more than just looking good at any age, it’s about making sure a person is prepared for life’s changes physically and financially. The CAC Office on Aging is hosting its annual fall workshop called Aging: A Family Affair 2022.
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours. The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.
wvlt.tv
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
Zoo Knoxville representatives said Jumbe was euthanized due to declining health. A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO. Updated: 10 hours ago. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking...
wvlt.tv
Avian flu and inflation cause turkey shortage
A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge
Knox County first grader gives Hendon Hooker a letter after Saturday’s win. Colton Kuban handed Hooker a drawing he made the day before in his class at Hardin Valley Elementary. Updated: 5 hours ago. Universities across the country work to bring new eyes to their schools with new jersey...
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO
Zoo Knoxville representatives said Jumbe was euthanized due to declining health. A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Coach Heupel spoke...
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
indherald.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
Customers get text messages from Shady Grove Utility about discontinued services
Thousands of customers of Shady Grove Utility in Dandridge received quite a surprise Monday.
1450wlaf.com
Busy morning for LFD First Responders
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Several medical runs for the La Follette Fire Department and a wreck added up to a most busy morning. First Responders with LFD and the Campbell County Ambulance Service along with La Follette Police answered the call of a two vehicle wreck just after 11am Wednesday.
Comments / 1