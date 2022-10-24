ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Zoo Knoxville giraffe Jumbe euthanized

A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Office of Aging says getting old isn’t all that bad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The old adage of growing old gracefully means more than just looking good at any age, it’s about making sure a person is prepared for life’s changes physically and financially. The CAC Office on Aging is hosting its annual fall workshop called Aging: A Family Affair 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers

Zoo Knoxville representatives said Jumbe was euthanized due to declining health. A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO. Updated: 10 hours ago. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Avian flu and inflation cause turkey shortage

A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO

Zoo Knoxville representatives said Jumbe was euthanized due to declining health. A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Coach Heupel spoke...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Busy morning for LFD First Responders

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Several medical runs for the La Follette Fire Department and a wreck added up to a most busy morning. First Responders with LFD and the Campbell County Ambulance Service along with La Follette Police answered the call of a two vehicle wreck just after 11am Wednesday.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy