TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Southern California’s bye could not have come at a better time. The time off not only gave the 10th-ranked Trojans an opportunity to get healthy, it allowed them a chance to reflect and refocus after an emotional 43-42 loss to No. 14 Utah. “They certainly present in the way that they work they believe in what we can do and can get a lot better, that this team has got some really cool opportunities in front of them,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Everything I have seen from them on the field, just attitude and morale, has absolutely been that.” Those opportunities start Saturday at Arizona, when the Trojans kick off a stretch of three straight games against teams in the bottom half of the Pac-12.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO