Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Field hockey - Shore Conference Tournament roundup for semifinals, Oct. 27
Wall is now 12-3. No. 5 Point Pleasant Boro 2, Toms River North 1. Caroline DeKenipp and Ryane Fisahn scored for second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in defeating third-seeded Toms River North in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (18-0-1) will play top-seeded Shore, No....
Field hockey recap: Sparks sparks Bishop Eustace to victory over Haddon Township
Blaire Sparks had the hat trick to direct Bishop Eustace to a 7-1 victory over Haddon Township Thursday in Pennsauken. Grace Donaghy scored twice while Josette DeGour and Brianna Bigos had single tallies for the Crusaders (6-10). Cate Carney and Anna Marquardt each added two assists. Mady Maronski, with Lilli...
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round
Jake Harris scored his seventh goal of the season in the first half and it turned out to be the only score of the game as 11th-seeded Buena edged sixth-seeded Pitman 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 playoffs at Pitman. Geoff Blasberg stopped eight...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
NJSIAA Tournament, Boys soccer Central Jersey, Group 2 roundup, First round, Oct. 27
Aiden Sugrue and Cruz Farkas knocked in two goals apiece as sixth-seeded Manasquan won at home, 4-1, over 11th-seeded Delaware Valley in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament. Manasquan (12-5-1) will host 14th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinal round on Monday. Griffin Linstra added two assists...
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer recap: No. 13 Ocean City uses second half to rally past Millville
Zoey Lappin and Naomi Nnewihe each scored in the second half as No. 13 Ocean City rallied past Millville Thursday in Millville, 2-1. Ashley Rhodes and Brooke Liebrand had the assists as the Red Raiders remained undefeated at 15-0-2. Chelsea Dobrosky, with Cali Sloan assisting, accounted for the goal scored...
Pablo Carnicer Cozar scores twice to lead Pennington to trilogy decider over Hun
When the Pennington boys soccer team lost by three goals in the regular season to Hun five weeks ago, it signaled the nadir for the Red Hawks. Even with a defeat in the next game they played, against Prep A rivals–and national No. 1–St. Benedict’s Prep, the tide had turned: there was going to be no lower point for Pennington than that horror show on the Hun turf.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
South Jersey Times Field Hockey Notebook: Is Gloucester County the center of the field hockey world?
Is Gloucester County the center of the South Jersey high school field hockey world?. It’s certainly starting to appear so. Last week, the playoff seeding cutoff gave Gloucester County two No. 1 seeds and a No. 2, in the three public school playoff brackets. The other public bracket, Group 2, only has three area teams so it would have been incredible is Gloucester County had swept top seed in all four public groups.
Sample’s first half goal is margin in New Egypt’s 1-0 CJ1 win over South Hunterdon
Lucas Sample added to his state leading goal total with a first half score and then the New Egypt defense locked it down the rest of the way as the host Warriors won their first round game in the Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament over 13-seed South Hunterdon 1-0 on Thursday.
theridernews.com
A dream becomes reality for Princeton native
Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
The top-secret Non-Public playoffs: Who is in, who is out, which games matter?
NJ.com code breakers have unscrambled top-secret NJSIAA communications about its Non-Public football tournaments, which will be seeded on Sunday at NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville. Only those at the highest levels of New Jersey high school sports will be granted entry. Here’s the lowdown, but you have to promise to keep...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
