Pine Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open

Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round

Jake Harris scored his seventh goal of the season in the first half and it turned out to be the only score of the game as 11th-seeded Buena edged sixth-seeded Pitman 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 playoffs at Pitman. Geoff Blasberg stopped eight...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap

Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pablo Carnicer Cozar scores twice to lead Pennington to trilogy decider over Hun

When the Pennington boys soccer team lost by three goals in the regular season to Hun five weeks ago, it signaled the nadir for the Red Hawks. Even with a defeat in the next game they played, against Prep A rivals–and national No. 1–St. Benedict’s Prep, the tide had turned: there was going to be no lower point for Pennington than that horror show on the Hun turf.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times Field Hockey Notebook: Is Gloucester County the center of the field hockey world?

Is Gloucester County the center of the South Jersey high school field hockey world?. It’s certainly starting to appear so. Last week, the playoff seeding cutoff gave Gloucester County two No. 1 seeds and a No. 2, in the three public school playoff brackets. The other public bracket, Group 2, only has three area teams so it would have been incredible is Gloucester County had swept top seed in all four public groups.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
theridernews.com

A dream becomes reality for Princeton native

Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
PRINCETON, NJ
