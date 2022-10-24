Read full article on original website
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 3, First Round (PHOTOS)
Ryan Fitzgerald made 16 saves, including the 300th of his career, and tied the program’s all-time record for shutouts as 11th-seeded Lacey edged sixth-seeded Toms River South 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 3 playoffs in Toms River. Connor Noon scored the only goal...
Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap
Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Girls soccer: Cedar Creek defeats Barnegat - South Jersey, Group 2 first round
Alina Alcantara’s second-half goal was enough to give fifth-seeded Cedar Creek a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Egg Harbor City. Olivia Vanelli stood strong in net as she earned a six-save shutout for Cedar Creek (10-6-1). Cedar Creek...
Girls soccer recap: No. 13 Ocean City uses second half to rally past Millville
Zoey Lappin and Naomi Nnewihe each scored in the second half as No. 13 Ocean City rallied past Millville Thursday in Millville, 2-1. Ashley Rhodes and Brooke Liebrand had the assists as the Red Raiders remained undefeated at 15-0-2. Chelsea Dobrosky, with Cali Sloan assisting, accounted for the goal scored...
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 1 First Round recaps for Oct. 27
Derek Tindal scored three times as third-seeded Florence defeated 14th-seeded Henry Hudson, 7-1, in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Burlington. Florence (13-3-1) now plays sixth-seeded Manville in the quarterfinals. Ryan Boracci and Avi Harr each chipped in with a goal and an assist...
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
Field hockey recap: Pemberton nets winning goal in overtime to topple Ewing
Victoria Morfin set up Lelani Silver-Rosario on a penalty corner in overtime to carry Pemberton to a 2-1 victory over Ewing Thursday in Pemberton Township. Sarina Voll scored the game’s first goal to give the Hornets (6-9-1) the lead. Yanick Joseph tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (1-14).
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
See the Millville High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Sunday, Millville High School marching band performed at a large South Jersey competition hosted by Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich. With...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin
You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
