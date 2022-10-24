A good first beginning but you must have noticed this action comes just BEFORE the election as our Democrat "leaders" are very worried about losing their jobs as the voting public are angry. The Dems must be seen like they are doing something. I'll bet you they scrape this a few months after the election calling it a failure. Just watch...
obviously socialism is horrible ,look at all the homeless people under socialism leadership being in office in Washington state and various socialists running those cities! come on people get a clue ,socialism is horrible !
How about just enforcing the law. There had been a ban on public camping for decades in the past and just like other laws in history has been pushed aside and abandoned just like all the motor homes and vehicles that line the streets in Tacoma.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Comments / 16