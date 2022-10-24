Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire in Chester
Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. Getting Answers: changes coming to Mass. vehicle inspection stickers. Massachusetts motorists who are getting their yearly inspection may see a couple of changes coming up this year that could be confusing. Getting Answers: avoiding donation scams. Updated: Oct....
Thursday Morning News Update
Thursday Morning News Update
Chris Pisano has a look at your Wednesday afternoon news headlines. Your morning news update. In this update, a portion of Converse Street remained closed for several hours this evening in Longmeadow after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, crews responding to a flipped over car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee today, and three people are dead and five others injured after a two car crash early this morning in Sheffield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Part of Route 141 in Easthampton closed due to crash
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Holyoke Street in Easthampton is closed due to a crash. Police said the street, which is also referred to as Route 141, will be closed between East Green Street and Spring Street for an “indefinite length of time.”. Drivers are being asked...
westernmassnews.com
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
Police investigating home on Munsing Street in Ludlow
Multiple agencies were conducting an investigation in Ludlow Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized after crash on Emery Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday around 2 A.M., The Springfield Fire Department responded to a major crash on Emery St. Officials say 1 person was rescued from the car and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
westernmassnews.com
Fire destroys house on West Main Street in Chester
CHESTER, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning fire destroyed a house on West Main Street in Chester on Thursday. Chester Assistant Fire Chief Henry Fristik called a two-and-a-half story home a total loss after it was gutted by the fast-moving fire. “It’s been pretty rough. Initial arrival, we found [the...
Balise Auto Group opens laundromat in Springfield’s South End
Balise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new laundry facility on Main Street in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Is Someone ‘Burning Rubber’ All Over Pittsfield?
At first I thought it was the shadow of powerlines making those black marks all over some Pittsfield streets. If you're a casual observer of the outside world when driving or walking, you may not have noticed the tire marks all over certain city streets. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo...
westernmassnews.com
2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles. Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital...
Town by Town: October 27
Town by Town: October 27
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a grand opening was held for a laundry facility. Jeb Balise, president of Balise Auto Group, held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new full-service laundry facility called Love Your Laundry. The facility is now open in Springfield’s South End on Main Street.
Tuesday Morning News Update
Tuesday Morning News Update
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire in Longmeadow has closed a portion of Converse Street. The street is now closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street, and Redfern Street is also closed, which is causing some heavy traffic delays as people head home from the work day. It took...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
Missing Springfield man last seen near Canadarago Lake in New York
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York.
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify 3 victims killed in Sheffield crash
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a crash that killed three people and injured five others earlier this week in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: homework help and road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson and South Hadley. In Monson, students having trouble with homework, or who just want a new place to do it, have the opportunity to check out the Monson Free Library and Reading Room Association for Homework Help Tuesdays.
WBUR
Holyoke will install ShotSpotter, but some are skeptical of gunfire tech
After a fatal shooting last month marked the fifth homicide this year in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Mayor Joshua Garcia stood beside local leaders outside City Hall, calling for justice. “Justice isn't dispensed only by courts and prosecutors," Garcia said. "I'm talking about social justice, which is the business of the entire...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
