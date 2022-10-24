ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

12 Pre-Black Friday Deals to Shop at Madewell (Score These Leather Clogs for $69!)

Ah, Madewell. Our favorite stop for effortlessly hip closet upgrades is already trimming down prices and rolling out promotions that suggest a not-to-be-missed Black Friday sale is in the works. Since 2006, Madewell has been loved for its enormous range of denim in a nearly limitless range of ultra-flattering cuts...
Ulta, Staples Are Getting Rid of Shopping Pain Point

What would you do to return a purchase without finding an appropriately-sized box, printing a label and going to the post office? To many shoppers, this is such a dreaded part of the process that they'd far prefer to hop by the store themselves.
Amazon’s Excellent Echo Smart Speaker Is 50% Off

While Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report) didn’t unveil a new Echo smart speaker this fall, that’s not a bad thing considering how good the current fourth-generation Echo really is. Announced back in 2020, it delivers room filling sound in a unique spherical build.

