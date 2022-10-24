ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

FBI investigating suspect and motive in CVPA High School shooting

St. Louis police and federal authorities are combing through evidence yielded from searches of the home and car of the gunman in Monday morning’s mass shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South St. Louis. FBI investigating suspect and motive in CVPA High …. St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

FBI searches for motive in St. Louis school shooting

Authorities say the 19-year-old man who killed two people and injured several others graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. He broke into the school Monday with his rifle drawn and “almost a dozen 30-round high capacity magazines,” the police chief said. FBI searches for motive...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair Police Department’s Debrecht recognized by DEA for assistance in ‘large scale’ investigation

A longtime member of the St. Clair Police Department was recognized Wednesday morning for his work in assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with their investigation into a Collinsville, Illinois, doctor that was illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug to individuals that he had no doctor-patient relationship with or had ever met to determine their need for the drug.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
FOX2now.com

A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle against domestic violence

STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle …. STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Took Away St. Louis School Shooter’s Gun Months Before Attack

Authorities confiscated a gun owned by the St. Louis shooter Orlando Harris ahead of Monday’s attack at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, police said Wednesday. “[The family] contacted us and said he had a firearm, I believe it could have possibly been this gun,” said Interim St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Michael Sack during a news conference, adding that the AR-15 was transferred to an “adult who could legally possess one,” though it’s unclear who that person was. “The mother wanted it out of the house, so they facilitated it, the party had it. How he acquired it after that, we don’t know. We’re looking into it,” he said. According to officials, Harris’ family did “everything that they possibly could have done” to mediate his mental health struggles, including therapy, medication and committing him to psychiatric units. “That’s why the mother is so heartbroken over the families that paid for his episode,” Sack said. The school’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and a student, Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed during the shooting on Monday, along with Harris, who died during a gunfire exchange with police.Read it at NBC News
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence in STL Thursday morning

Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence …. Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Better Business Bureau shares how to safely donate …. Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau explained...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Vigil honors victims of St. Louis school shooting

Mayor Tishaura Jones was among those present at the event Monday night, hours after a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. One student attendee said she came face-to-face with the shooter. Vigil honors victims of St. Louis school shooting. Mayor Tishaura Jones was among those present at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis rapper pleads guilty to gun charge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis rapper pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during his jury trial on Tuesday. Arthur Pressley, also known as 30 Deep Grimeyy, is a 25-year-old man from St. Louis with over 300,000 followers on his Instagram account that promotes his music.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

