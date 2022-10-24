ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Capital Journal

Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment

This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a "crazy, lying fraud." That's how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?

Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups. Vance made significant […]
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board denies solar project for first time

The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize counties at its Oct. 20 meeting, citing local opposition to the project. This is the first time in the board’s history that it rejected a proposal for a utility-scale solar facility.
wosu.org

Abortion emerges as big issue in Ohio governor's race

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Lawmakers push changes to crime victim fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two state lawmakers are skeptical that the cash in Ohio’s crime victim fund is finding its way to survivors of child sex abuse. Administered by the attorney general’s office, the Ohio Crime Victims Compensation Program awards victims of violent crime up to $50,000 to cover out-of-pocket expenses like medical and psychological […]
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
WFMJ.com

Local family fighting to keep basement

A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
Cleveland.com

In statewide contests, Republicans trounce Democrats in fundraising

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Republicans running for down ballot, statewide offices in Ohio continue to pummel their Democratic opponents when it comes to campaign fundraising. With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Republicans are left with much beefier accounts to lean on to close out their races. What follows is data from the the final campaign finance reports before the Nov. 8 election. Most of them were filed Thursday and cover contributions made from Oct.1 to Oct. 19.
