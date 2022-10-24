Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment
This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to a provision that may reduce the number of 18-year-olds eligible to vote.
FirstEnergy cuts off its ‘dark money’ spigot in Ohio, disclosures show
COLUMBUS – Akron-based utility FirstEnergy has stopped using “dark money” in Ohio after agreeing to disclose future contributions, temporarily abandoning a controversial political spending tactic that was a critical cog in the largest bribery scandal in state history. Besides some nominal payments, the company has cut off...
Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?
Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups. Vance made significant […] The post Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of a potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and...
Who’s Funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate Race Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan?
Outside Republican groups are pouring in gobs of money
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies solar project for first time
The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize counties at its Oct. 20 meeting, citing local opposition to the project. This is the first time in the board’s history that it rejected a proposal for a utility-scale solar facility.
Ohioans Cope with Rising Rents as Average Household Incomes Fall
More than 440,000 renter households in Ohio are at or below the poverty line
wosu.org
Abortion emerges as big issue in Ohio governor's race
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
Ohio Lawmakers push changes to crime victim fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two state lawmakers are skeptical that the cash in Ohio’s crime victim fund is finding its way to survivors of child sex abuse. Administered by the attorney general’s office, the Ohio Crime Victims Compensation Program awards victims of violent crime up to $50,000 to cover out-of-pocket expenses like medical and psychological […]
On second thought, judicial candidates shouldn’t be listed on the ballot by party labels: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- Last week, I wrote about Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose seemingly changing his mind on the legality of noncitizen voting in local elections. I noted that, if his position changed as a result of additional research and thought, then we should not criticize him. We should commend him.
spectrumnews1.com
Majority of Ohioans prefer partisan control of Congress, not balance, Spectrum News/Siena College Poll show
OHIO — The majority of Ohioans would like the upcoming midterm elections to result in their own political party dominating both the Senate and House of Representatives, according to two recent Spectrum News/Siena College Research Institute polls. The most recent poll, released Monday, and the previous poll conducted in...
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway -- which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates.
WKYC
Why some Northeast Ohio officials say Issue 1 is a red herring
Many politicians support Issue 1, others say it's all just one big distraction from the real issues. Lynna Lai reports.
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
WFMJ.com
Local family fighting to keep basement
A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
In statewide contests, Republicans trounce Democrats in fundraising
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Republicans running for down ballot, statewide offices in Ohio continue to pummel their Democratic opponents when it comes to campaign fundraising. With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Republicans are left with much beefier accounts to lean on to close out their races. What follows is data from the the final campaign finance reports before the Nov. 8 election. Most of them were filed Thursday and cover contributions made from Oct.1 to Oct. 19.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1